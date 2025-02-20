The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced a new peak generation of 5,543.20 megawatts (MW).

This was disclosed via their official handle on X (formerly Twitter).

The General Manger of TCN, Ndidi Mbah noted that this new record surpasses the previous peak of 5,478.73MW recorded on Thursday, February 13, 2025.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is pleased to announce that the Nigerian Power Sector achieved a new peak generation of 5,543.20MW for the year 2025, On Friday.”

Mbah further explained that the new Maximum Daily Energy of 125,159.48 megawatt-hours (MWH) is the highest ever recorded in the nation’s electricity industry, exceeding the previous record of 121,674.88MWH on February 7, 2025, by 3,484.60MWH.

She confirmed that TCN has successfully transmitted the new peak generation and maximum daily energy to the distribution companies’ load centers nationwide for onward distribution to customers.

“TCN successfully transmitted the new peak generation and maximum daily energy to the distribution companies’ load centers nationwide for onward distribution to their customers.”

The Manager describes this achievement as highlighting the commitment of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s administration and the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, to elevating Nigeria’s power generation and supply.

What you should know

On January 8, 2021, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced that it achieved a peak transmission of 5,552.80 MegaWatts (MW) as reported by Nairametrics.

Mbah noted that this achievement reflects growth in Nigeria’s electricity distribution, noting that TCN has a transmission potential of 8,100 MW.

TCN enhanced peak transmission at a frequency of 50.08Hz where Mbah confirms that the peak transmission surpasses the record set on 30 October 2020, which was 5,520.40MW.

According to Mbah, with a transmission potential of 8,100 MW, the TCN enhanced peak transmission at a frequency of 50.08Hz emphasizing that the new peak transmission reflects significant progress in Nigeria’s electricity distribution.

In January 2021, the Acting Managing Director of TCN, Mr Sule Abdulaziz, stated that TCN will continue building substations to handle the grid and also replace older infrastructure.

“TCN will continue to build more substations as well as install additional transformers in various substations nationwide. It is also restringing old transmission lines to further increase their capacity to transmit more bulk electricity for Discos nationwide.”