The Lagos State Government has commenced the clearance of illegal structures and criminal hideouts under Idumota Bridge.

This move follows the expiration of served notices to occupants, reinforcing the government’s commitment to environmental safety and law enforcement.

The announcement was conveyed via an X post on the official account of Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, on Wednesday.

“Following the expiration of served notices, our dedicated Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps @LAGESCOfficial (KAI) have commenced clearance operations under Idumota Bridge harboring criminal elements and other illegal activities,” Wahab’s tweet read in part.

The tweet further noted that the operation is being supported by the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), whose staff are clearing away the debris to maintain cleanliness and public safety.

Accompanying the post was a video clip showing officials of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI) clearing illegal structures under the bridge.

The footage showed them using mallets to demolish makeshift sheds and unauthorized structures. Entire containers, used as storage units or makeshift shelters, were also found under the bridge and were sawed apart.

A caterpillar was deployed to remove sturdier illegal structures, crushing them as debris scattered. The video revealed the extent of the illegal occupation, with the area gradually opening up as the clearance progressed.

The Lagos State Government reiterated its unwavering commitment to enforcing environmental laws and ensuring public safety. This clearance operation under Idumota Bridge is part of broader efforts to create a cleaner and safer Lagos for all residents.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has intensified efforts to clear illegal shanties and displace occupants from makeshift structures, reinforcing its commitment to addressing environmental challenges across the city. This is part of broader measures aimed at improving public safety and urban order.

In January 2025, authorities cleared illegal markets and shanties obstructing the System 6c drainage in Cele-Ilasa after notices served to occupants expired. In November 2024, 54 shanties were dismantled, and 84 residents were relocated from under Eko Bridge in Ebute-Ero.

Earlier, in May 2024, a similar operation was conducted under Dolphin Estate Bridge in Ikoyi, where 86 makeshift apartments were cleared. Tenants reportedly paid up to N250,000 annually for a room in these unauthorized structures.

These instances are among numerous clearance operations across Lagos. Other affected locations include Ijora Causeway Bridge, Blue Line Overhead Bridge, National Stadium Bridge, and Osborne Bridge, demonstrating the government’s resolve to address these issues comprehensively.

To prevent reoccupation, Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, announced plans to collaborate with the private sector to transform cleared areas into public-use facilities.