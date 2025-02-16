President Bola Tinubu opposed a proposal to divide the Department of Political Affairs, Peace, and Security (PAPS) into two separate entities at the 38th African Union (AU) Summit.

Tinubu, who also serves as the Chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), argued that such a move could weaken conflict resolution mechanisms and governance structures across the continent.

Represented by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, President Tinubu made his stance clear during deliberations on the AU reforms report.

While commending Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Kenyan President William Ruto for their leadership in spearheading AU reforms, Tinubu stressed the importance of streamlining processes rather than expanding bureaucracies unnecessarily.

Tinubu acknowledged Nigeria’s support for key reform initiatives, including the establishment of a Heads of State and Government Oversight Committee on AU reforms, to be led by President Ruto.

He also backed the recommendation to limit the AU Summit agenda to no more than three strategic items to enhance focus and effectiveness.

Opposition to Splitting PAPS

A central issue in Tinubu’s intervention was his rejection of the proposal to split PAPS into two distinct departments. Nigerian diplomat Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, who was re-elected as the head of PAPS at the summit, has been instrumental in overseeing political affairs, peacekeeping, and security efforts within the AU.

“We do not support the proposal to reconfigure the Department of Political Affairs Peace and Security (PAPS) as the reconfiguration of the PAPS Department in the way currently suggested will only lead us to incur more expenditure needlessly,” President Tinubu stated in a speech delivered by Ambassador Tuggar.

“We already have a SOD under the Directorate of PAPS. We cannot have a Peace Support Operations Directorate independent of the Directorate of Political Affairs, Peace and Security.

“We believe any attempt to create another department from the existing one will destabilise the AU political affairs and peace and security process. It is also important that issues that were never brought to the attention of Member States are not part of the reform,” President Tinubu said in a statement signed by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga on Sunday.

Call for a Phased Reform Approach

Highlighting the need for inclusiveness and transparency, Tinubu called for a more structured and phased approach to AU reforms.

Rather than attempting a sweeping overhaul, he urged AU member states to focus on implementing already agreed-upon policies and programmes.

“It is in this connection that Nigeria wishes to reiterate that instead of seeking to reach consensus on all fronts of our reform at one sweep, we should concentrate on areas where we have already reached consensus. There is no harm in carrying out reform in phases. It would be an error to continue seeking consultation on all fronts in perpetuity,” President Tinubu emphasised,” Tinubu noted.

Nigeria’s Commitment to AU Reform

President Tinubu reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to supporting AU reforms that promote efficiency, inclusivity, and stability.

However, he cautioned against reforms that could disrupt the existing governance framework without clear advantages.

With Nigeria’s growing influence in regional security and diplomacy, Tinubu’s position signals a broader strategy of ensuring that AU reforms enhance, rather than complicate, the continental body’s peace and governance mandate.