The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has strongly protested its exclusion from the board of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

In the letter dated February 13, 2025, and titled ‘Final Demand for Student Representation in the Scheduled NELFUND Board’ addressed to the Managing Director of NELFUND, Akintunde Sawyerr, and the Board Chairman, Jim Ovia, described the exclusion as “completely unacceptable.”

NANS President, Lucky Emonefe, insisted on the immediate inclusion of a student representative in the board meeting, warning of severe consequences if their demand was ignored.

Emonefe likened the exclusion of students from the NELFUND board to “shaving a man’s head in his absence.”

NANS’ position on exclusion

According to Emonefe, the exclusion of students from a board managing their loan fund is unjust and disregards the primary stakeholders in the education sector.

“We are writing to express our deep concern and outright discontent over the exclusion of students from the scheduled board meeting of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund,” Emonefe stated.

“The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), as the apex student body representing over 50 million students across the country, will not stand idly by while critical decisions affecting our future are made in our absence,” Emonefe stated.

He emphasized that students are the direct beneficiaries of the fund and should have a say in how it is administered.

“As the primary stakeholders and direct beneficiaries of NELFUND, it is completely unacceptable that students are sidelined from deliberations that shape the administration and disbursement of student loans.

“This fund was created for Nigerian students, and we will have a voice in how it is managed,” he stated.

Threat of disruption

Emonefe made it clear that NANS was not making a mere request but a firm demand, vowing to disrupt the board meeting if students were not included.

“We are demanding, not requesting, the immediate inclusion of a student representative in this board meeting.

“Failure to accommodate this legitimate and reasonable demand will result in the total shutdown of the meeting venue by Nigerian students,” he said.

He further stated that NANS would mobilize its members to ensure that no meeting takes place unless student representation is secured.

What you should know

President Bola Tinubu, in April 2024, signed the Student Loans Act, 2024 into law to improve access to education by covering tuition and essential expenses.

The Act provides for board members drawn from relevant ministries, regulatory bodies, and participating agencies.

These include representatives from the Federal Ministries of Finance and Education, the Federal Inland Revenue Service, the National Identity Management Commission, the National Universities Commission, and the organised private sector. It also mandates representation from tertiary institution students.

To qualify, students must be enrolled in an accredited institution, show financial need, and provide valid identification and guarantors.

Loan repayment starts two years after NYSC completion, ensuring graduates have time to secure employment.

Employers are mandated to deduct 10% of the beneficiary’s salary monthly and remit it directly to NELFUND.

This system ensures that employed graduates contribute consistently towards loan repayment, while those unemployed are not required to make payments until they secure a job.