The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has issued a public disclaimer warning Nigerians to avoid engaging with a list of 21 fake Facebook pages impersonating the organisation.

The warning was published in an official notice signed by the Director of Strategic Communications, Mrs. Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, on behalf of the Fund.

According to the statement, NELFUND listed 21 fraudulent Facebook links being circulated online. The agency warned that these pages were designed to mislead the public by posing as official NELFUND platforms.

NELFUND clarified that it operates only one official Facebook page and provided the verified link:

It stated that any other page claiming to represent the Fund is unauthorised and should be reported.

Fund urges public to avoid fake pages

The agency urged Nigerians to refrain from following or sharing content from any of the fake accounts. It also advised against disclosing personal information on such pages, warning that doing so could expose users to scams, identity theft, or other forms of cyber fraud.

NELFUND stressed that all verified information, including updates and application guidelines for the student loan programme, would only be published on its official website and approved social media handles.

The Fund also disclosed that it is collaborating with relevant authorities to track and shut down the impersonator accounts. It called on the public to support efforts by reporting any suspicious pages or misleading information.

To access legitimate updates about the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, the public is directed to the following official channels:

Website: www.nelf.gov.ng

X (formerly Twitter): @nelfund

Instagram: @nelfund

Facebook & LinkedIn: Nigerian Education Loan Fund – NELFUND

Full list of fake NELFUND Facebook pages

NELFUND has identified the following 21 links as fraudulent Facebook pages:

What you should know

As of June 28, 2025, the student loan fund has disbursed a total of N73.1 billion in student loans to 366,247 Nigerian students across 206 tertiary institutions since the launch of its loan portal on May 24, 2024.

The disbursement comprises N38.26 billion allocated to cover institutional fees and an additional N34.85 billion paid as upkeep allowance to support student living expenses.

Data from NELFUND’s Student Loan Disbursement Dashboard also indicates significant engagement with the programme, with 647,269 students registered on the portal and 611,018 successfully submitting loan applications, representing a 94 per cent application completion rate.

Between June 27 and June 28 alone, there was an increase of 1,316 in successful registrants and 1,387 in successful applicants.

The report further noted that 105 per cent of new registrants managed to complete their loan applications within the reporting period, highlighting the efficiency and responsiveness of the loan processing system.