The Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment has announced plans to fully digitise its operations by the end of 2025 to enhance efficiency and streamline service delivery.

The Minister of Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, made this known during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the ministry and the AIG Imoukhuede Foundation on Tuesday in Abuja.

The signing ceremony took place on the sidelines of the Top Management Retreat for the ministry and its agencies.

According to Oduwole, the digital transformation initiative demonstrates the government’s commitment to modernising the trade and investment landscape in Nigeria.

Dr. Oduwole highlighted the urgency of the transition, stating that the ministry is at the beginning of a journey towards full automation, with a strict deadline of December 2025.

“I believe that this ministry is poised to serve Nigeria in a very special way. This effort underscores the government’s commitment to enhancing efficiency and streamlining operations within the ministry,” she said.

She commended the heads of agencies and parastatals under the ministry for their contributions towards ensuring a digitised and efficient ministry, adding that their collaboration would be pivotal in the success of the initiative.

AIG Imoukhuede Foundation’s Role

The Co-Founder of the AIG Imoukhuede Foundation, Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, reaffirmed the foundation’s commitment to supporting the ministry in its digitalisation efforts.

“We firmly believe that the future of Nigeria’s socio-economic development depends strongly on you, the public sector. You are the engine room of growth and development,” she said.

She noted that the foundation had previously played a significant role in digitalising the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, turning it into a fully automated institution. She expressed confidence that the same transformation could be achieved within the trade ministry.

Key Pillars of the Partnership

The partnership between the ministry and the foundation will focus on three key pillars:

Digitalisation: Transitioning the ministry’s operations from manual processes to automated systems, aligning with global best practices. Capacity Building: Equipping civil servants with the necessary digital skills to leverage new technologies effectively. Performance Management: Developing robust tracking mechanisms to ensure that digital transformation efforts yield measurable results.

Aig-Imoukhuede emphasised that digitalisation would improve the implementation of trade and industrial policies, ensuring faster and more efficient service delivery.

“The first pillar will move the ministry from manual to automated processes, bringing it in line with 21st-century standards. We chose your ministry because we firmly believe in the work you are doing. Our support will ensure that key trade and industrial policies are executed with greater efficiency,” she said.

She added that the initiative would include developing a performance management system to track progress, measure outcomes, and ensure the sustainability of the reform efforts.

“We want to help develop a robust performance management system because that will help drive the reform efforts,” she added.

Signing of Performance Bond