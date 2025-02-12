The Lagos State Government has announced the termination of the remote work policy for public servants, a measure initially introduced to mitigate the impact of fuel subsidy removal.

The Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro, made the announcement in a statement shared with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

According to Agoro, the decision aligns with the implementation of the new minimum wage in the public service and aims to enhance service delivery.

“It is hereby notified for general information that the governor has approved the cancellation of the work-from-home initiative in the Lagos State Public Service.”

He further clarified that the initiative, which had been in effect since February 2024, will officially end on March 31, 2025.

“The cancellation of the work-from-home initiative, which has been in place since February 2024, will take effect on March 31,” he said.

Expectations from public servants

Public servants have been urged to recommit to their duties to ensure efficiency across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

“Public servants are urged to rededicate themselves to their duties and ensure improved service delivery across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.”

Furthermore, he directed Accounting Officers to disseminate the information widely within the public service.

“Accounting Officers are instructed to give this circular the service-wide publicity it deserves.”

What you should know

In February 2024, the Lagos State Government introduced a work-from-home policy for public servants as a measure to alleviate the economic challenges resulting from the federal government’s removal of the petrol subsidy.

This initiative allowed certain categories of staff, particularly those civil servants on Grade Levels 01 to 14 were permitted to work from home for two days each week, while those on Grade Levels 15 to 17 were allowed one remote workday per week thereby reducing their commuting costs and easing the financial burden associated with increased transportation expenses

The decision to cancel remote work follows the Lagos State Government’s recent approval of an N85,000 minimum wage for civil servants.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the new wage structure on October 17, 2024, as part of efforts to enhance workers’ welfare.