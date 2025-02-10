The UK government has reported 828 inspections and 609 arrests in January as part of efforts to fight illegal working and improve border security.

Immigration Enforcement teams carried out their highest level of activity in over five years, marking a major increase from previous years.

This action is part of a larger strategy to stop illegal immigration and disrupt smuggling networks.

According to the UK Home Office, Immigration Enforcement teams carried out inspections at 828 premises across the country, including nail bars, convenience stores, restaurants, and car washes. This marks a 48% increase compared to January of the previous year. In addition to these inspections, arrests also surged to 609, a 73% rise from the 352 arrests made in January 2022.

The rise in illegal working visits and arrests is part of a broader effort to tackle irregular migration. From July 2022 to January 2023, the number of illegal working visits and arrests increased by approximately 38% compared to the same period the year before. The Home Office also issued 1,090 civil penalty notices to employers during this time. Employers found liable for hiring illegal workers face fines of up to £60,000 per worker.

Government pushes to break smuggling gangs’ business models

The UK government is determined to address the issue of illegal working, which it says is often linked to smuggling gangs and dangerous migration routes. Many individuals who work illegally in the UK are sold false promises about their ability to live and work in the country, leading them to risk their lives by crossing the Channel on small boats.

According to the Home Office, these illegal workers are often exploited by employers who offer poor working conditions, low wages, and no job security.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper highlighted the dangerous consequences of illegal working.

She stated, “For far too long, employers have been able to take on and exploit illegal migrants and too many people have been able to arrive and work illegally with no enforcement action ever taken,

“Not only does this create a dangerous draw for people to risk their lives by crossing the Channel in a small boat, but it results in the abuse of vulnerable people, the immigration system and our economy.”

Efforts to safeguard and protect vulnerable workers

In addition to its enforcement actions, the Home Office works closely with organizations such as the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) to safeguard vulnerable workers. Director of Enforcement, Compliance, and Crime, Eddy Montgomery, emphasized the importance of protecting these workers from exploitation.

“These figures demonstrate the commitment of my teams to crack down on those who think they can flout our immigration system,” He said.

“I hope it sends a strong signal that there is no hiding place from the law, and we will continue to ramp up our activity to ensure those involved face the full consequences,”

He added that many people who end up working illegally are often subjected to extremely poor conditions;

“so we will continue to do all we can to safeguard and protect the most vulnerable,” he said

A significant portion of last month’s operations focused on the food, drink, and tobacco industry, with several high-profile arrests taking place in sectors such as restaurants and takeaways. Notably, an operation in Cheshire led to 10 immigration arrests, and another in Humberside saw 7 arrests and 4 detentions at an Indian restaurant.

UK government’s broader strategy and legislation

The surge in enforcement activities is reported to be part of the UK government’s broader immigration strategy, which includes the Border Security, Asylum, and Immigration Bill. The Bill, set to be discussed in Parliament, aims to give law enforcement additional powers to tackle organized crime gangs and disrupt illegal immigration networks more effectively.

As part of this strategy, the government is also increasing efforts to remove individuals with no right to stay in the UK. In January, the Home Office surpassed its target for the removal of foreign criminals and immigration offenders, with 16,400 individuals removed since the last general election.

In the coming months, the UK government will introduce further measures to combat illegal working and smuggling. The government is also hosting a Border Security Summit in March to collaborate with over 40 countries on addressing organized immigration crime and migrant smuggling.

A tougher stance on immigration crime

The government’s focus on illegal working is expected to continue to intensify. With plans for new powers and further legislation, including counter-terrorism-style measures, the UK drives to disrupt illegal immigration networks and break down the criminal organizations that facilitate irregular migration.

The upcoming Border Security Summit will play a key role in shaping the global response to organized immigration crime.