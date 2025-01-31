The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (P-CNGI) has said it will partner with private companies to establish a manufacturing Park for Compressed Natural Gas kits in Ajaokuta, Kogi State to boost local content.

This was disclosed by P-CNGI Programme Director, Michael Oluwagbemi, at the flagoff of the Five Mini Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Plants in Ajaokuta on Thursday.

Nairametrics reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) and its private partners flagged off the construction of five mini-LNG plants with a combined capacity of 97 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.

The plants are expected to boost domestic gas utilisation in line with the Federal Government’s Gas Revolution Agenda (GRA).

“Strategically located at the heart of Nigeria and bordering 10 states, Kogi is perfectly positioned to facilitate efficient and cost-effective gas distribution across the country.

“This groundbreaking LNG hub by the NNPC Limited and partners will undoubtedly catalyse this potential,” Oluwagbemi said.

190 CNG conversion centres established

Oluwagbemi said that the P-CNGI has been championing CNG mobility as a cheaper, more efficient and environmentally friendly alternative to petrol, since its establishment in 2023.

He noted that over 190 conversion centres and 56 retail outlets dispensing CNG have been established through combined public and private investments of over 470 million dollars.

“We aim to grow these numbers to 500 conversion centres and over 150 CNG retail outlets by year-end,” he added

LNG Plants to boost gas access in Northern Nigeria

The Programme Director noted that the launched LNG plants when completed would boost access to gas for industrial and domestic uses in the Northern part of Nigeria.

He added that the completion of the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano (AKK) pipeline would also play a critical role in bridging the gas access gap in the region.

He commended the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Mr Ekperikpe Ekpo and the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd., Malam Kyari, “for driving this revolution.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that the newly launched mini-LNG plants in Ajaokuta include NNPC Prime LNG, NGML/Gasnexus LNG, BUA LNG, Highland LNG and LNG Arete.