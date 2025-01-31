The Nigerian Military has reported significant gains in its counter-terrorism and insurgency operations, announcing that troops neutralized 358 terrorists and arrested 431 suspects in January 2025.

This was disclosed in a statement on Friday by Major General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, who emphasized the military’s sustained efforts in combating terrorist activities across the country.

According to the statement, troops also apprehended 59 individuals involved in oil theft and successfully rescued 249 kidnapped hostages during operations throughout the month.

In the South-South region, military efforts led to the prevention of oil theft worth over N2 billion.

The operation resulted in the recovery of 2,732,038 litres of stolen crude oil, 42,515 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), 200 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK), and 2,250 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), among other seized assets.

“During the month of January 2025, troops neutralized 358 terrorists and arrested 431 suspected terrorists. Troops also apprehended 59 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 249 kidnapped hostages,” the statement said.

The statement said “Additionally, troops recovered 370 weapons and 4,972 ammunitions which includes and not limited to the following: 105 AK47 rifles, 25 locally fabricated guns, 32 Dane guns, 23 pump action guns, 3,066 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 758 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 980 cartridges, 72 assorted arms and 500 assorted ammunitions.

“Overall, the armed forces continue to fight admirably in defeating terrorists and their cohorts across the country. Troops remain focused on creating conditions in which the safety and security of citizens is assured.”

On the activities of the troops, the statement explained that the troops of Joint Task Force Operation Fasan Yamma in the North West recorded the following during the last week, “I responded to terrorists’ activities, arrested terrorists and collaborators as well and conducted the offensive operation in Kauru Namoda, Tsafe and Anka LGAs of Zamfara State as well as Sabon Birnin and Jibia LGAs of Sokoto and Katsina States. Troops conducted similar operations in Birnin Gwari, Chikun and Kachia Local Government Areas of Kaduna State”.

Arms and Ammunition Recovered

The statement further revealed that security forces recovered 370 weapons and 4,972 rounds of ammunition, which included:

105 AK-47 rifles

25 locally fabricated guns

32 dane guns

23 pump-action guns

3,066 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition

758 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition

980 cartridges

72 assorted arms

500 assorted ammunition rounds

Continued Military Operations

The military assured Nigerians that operations will continue with renewed intensity to eliminate terrorist threats and enhance national security.

“Troops continue to sustain the tempo in defeating terrorists and their networks in ongoing counter-terrorism and insurgency operations across the country,” the statement read.

The Armed Forces of Nigeria reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens, maintaining pressure on terrorist groups and criminal networks. The military also called for continued support from the public in intelligence gathering and cooperation with security agencies.