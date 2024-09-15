The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (P-CNGi) on Saturday, commenced the inspection, distribution, and installation of CNG kits for commercial motorists in Ogun State.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), 500 CNG cylinders and kits were allocated across three centres in the state.

At the Abeokuta conversion centre, Mr. Olugboyegba Ademehin, Director of Vehicle Inspection Services at the Ministry of Transportation, emphasized that vehicles must first pass a thorough inspection to determine their suitability for conversion. Once certified, vehicles will receive a kit for the conversion process.

Ademehin further explained that 60 CNG cylinders 10 units of 75 liters and 50 units of 65 liters—would be distributed at the Ogun Public Works Agency, Agbeloba Centre. He noted that the 75-liter cylinders could support journeys up to 150 kilometers. The center will also accommodate public members for conversions in the coming months.

On safety, Ademehin assured that the cylinders, which are moulded rather than welded, boast a thickness of 60 millimetres and have been certified by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) for their strength and fire-resistant properties.

He also mentioned that there are currently two filling stations for CNG in Abeokuta.

He said, “We, in Ogun state, through the initiative of the governor, have begun conversion before now because we prioritise cleaner environment and that is why we have our CNG buses that have been plying the city.”

“We didn’t even know that petrol would be this expensive, and CNG is cheap and cost-effective for motorists, and of course, eases transportation costs for the masses,”

Benefits of CNG to the transport sector

Mr. Ali Manager, Operations Manager of Nigerian Gas and Transport Solutions Ltd., observed that Nigeria’s gas industry remained underutilized.

He expressed optimism that the CNG initiative would enable the country to fully harness its natural gas resources. The manager noted that while Nigeria was rich in natural gas, it had not yet maximized its potential to meet the needs of its citizens.

He added that CNG would also support the transport sector by providing cost-effective services. Meanwhile, Alhaji Ismail Adewale, Chairman of the National Union of Transport Workers (NURTW) in Ogun, praised the Federal Government for the initiative.

He acknowledged that business had slowed due to the rising costs of petrol and diesel but expressed hope that the situation would improve soon.

Adewale assured that as CNG usage increases, transportation costs will decrease.