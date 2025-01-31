The five mini-LNG plants, launched for construction in Ajaokuta, Kogi state, on Thursday, have a combined capacity of producing 97 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, according to the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

NNPCL is partnering with various private companies to build the LNG plants, that are expected to boost local gas supply for cooking, mobility, and power generation.

The national oil company held a groundbreaking ceremony in Ajaokuta on Thursday where it launched the construction of the plants.

According to a statement issued by the NNPCL’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, the five plants include:

NNPC Prime LNG

NGML/Gasnexus LNG

BUA LNG

Highland LNG

LNG Arete.

“This unprecedented partnership between NNPC Ltd. and private investors represents a strategic leap towards energy sufficiency, off-grid industrial support, and carbon emission reduction in the country,” the statement read.

Project will boost industrialisation, energy access

Speaking at the ceremony, the Group CEO of NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari reaffirmed the company’s commitment to Nigeria’s gas-to-power aspirations, noting that natural gas is a catalyst for industrialisation, job creation, and economic diversification for Nigeria.

He noted that the projects will play a critical role in increasing access to energy for millions of Nigerians.

He stressed that the project will provide job opportunities, promote economic growth and contribute to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and support the Federal Government’s flare-down initiatives.

“These Mini LNG facilities will ensure the efficient transportation of gas over long distances, providing a cleaner and cheaper source of energy to households, mobility, industries, and businesses. This is particularly important for regions that currently lack access to gas pipeline infrastructure.” Kyari added.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, made a similar assertion, stressing that the new LNG plants will help Nigeria accelerate industrialisation and energy access.

Ekpo assured NNPCL and its partners of the Federal Government’s support, adding that the initiatives align with the government’s aspirations of harnessing Nigeria’s abundant gas resources for economic development, reducing carbon emissions, and enhancing the well-being of Nigerians.

What you need to know

The plants are expected to tap into the rich natural gas deposits in Kogi state and the Ajaokuta- Obajana pipeline.

They are expected to boost the production and availability of LNG for power plants, cooking gas, and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for vehicles.

Earlier this month, the federal government launched what it called a 10-for-10 Campaign to convert 10,000 commercial vehicles to run on CNG within 10 weeks.