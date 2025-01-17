The Federal Government has launched the 10-for-10 Campaign to convert 10,000 commercial vehicles to run on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) within 10 weeks.

This was contained in a statement posted by the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI) on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

According to the agency, the initiative aims to revolutionize transportation in Abuja and Lagos.

The initiative, which commenced on Thursday, January 16, 2025, will run until March 31, 2025.

Observers say this represents a bold push for a greener, more sustainable transportation system by addressing the twin challenges of high fuel costs and environmental pollution.

According to the PCNGI, the campaign offers a unique opportunity for commercial vehicle operators to enjoy free CNG conversions.

These upgrades are designed to significantly reduce fuel expenses, improve air quality, and create a smarter, more efficient commuting experience for both drivers and passengers.

“This is your golden chance to enjoy FREE CNG conversions and be part of the future of transportation. Reduced fuel costs, cleaner air, and a smarter commute await you,” PCNGI said.

Back story

In November 2024, the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi) revealed that over 100,000 vehicles in Nigeria have been converted from petrol to CNG or bi-fuel systems. This marks a significant milestone in the country’s energy transition journey.

The number of CNG conversion centers has also grown remarkably, increasing from just seven in 2023 to over 140 in 2024 according to Engr. Michael Oluwagbemi, the Project Director and CEO of the Presidential CNG Initiative.

He explained in a statement that efforts are ongoing to establish additional conversion centers nationwide.

“Investors are ramping up the development and deployment of CNG infrastructure, with over $200 million already invested across the value chain. Thousands of new jobs and economic opportunities are opening up along the line,” Oluwagbemi stated.

He noted that the initiative has been well-received, with Nigerians embracing CNG as a cost-effective alternative to petrol. “Since the launch of this ground-breaking initiative, the response has been positive as Nigerians are converting their petrol-powered vehicles to CNG-enabled vehicles – with over 60% reduction in the amount of money they spend on fuel,” he added.

The project has also created significant employment opportunities. Over 2,000 Nigerians are currently employed in the conversion centers, with more jobs expected as CNG penetration increases.

“In the past year, the private sector invested over two billion naira to establish these conversion centers, and another six to 10 billion naira will go into setting up more centers to meet the targeted 1,000 centers required to transform the nation’s energy dynamics,” Oluwagbemi said.

As part of the President’s Conversion Incentive Programme, commercial vehicle conversions are provided at no cost to drivers.