The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI) has signed a partnership with transport unions in Abuja to introduce hybrid high-capacity Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses across the nation’s capital city, aimed at providing discounted fares on specified routes to commuters.

The agreement, brokered by the Federal Ministry of Transport, includes major transport unions such as the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

The signing ceremony took place on Wednesday, marking a significant step toward enhancing the city’s public transport system while promoting environmental sustainability, as confirmed in a post on PCNGI’s official X account.

“Signing ceremony of Clean Bus Partnership Agreement between PI-CNG and the Transport Unions (NARTO, RTEAN and NURTW), brokered by Federal Ministry of Transport, whereby hybrid high capacity CNG buses are being deployed in Abuja for discounted fares on published routes,” the statement read.

The post did not specify the exact routes where the discount will apply nor the level of discount commuters in the nation’s capital will receive. Additional details regarding the routes and discount rates are expected to be provided in the near future.

What you should know

The Federal Government, through the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI), has been driving efforts to facilitate the transition to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Abuja, aiming to reduce transport costs and promote sustainability.

Nairametrics recently reported that the PCNGI signed an agreement with taxi operators at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja. This deal will see 800 vehicles in the airport taxi fleet converted from petrol to CNG, with the goal of reducing shuttle fares by 30%.

The fare reduction will take effect once 50% of the fleet, approximately 400 vehicles, has been converted. A rate card with prices and discounts based on passengers’ destinations will also be available in the vehicles, and there will be regular monitoring to ensure the program’s success.

In addition to this agreement, PCNGI has been working to expand CNG infrastructure in the city. While only one CNG refilling station was operational in the capital a year ago, that number has now grown to seven. More refilling stations are under development, as the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) continues processing approvals to further expand capacity.

These initiatives reflect the government’s commitment to promoting CNG adoption, which is expected to help reduce carbon emissions, lower transportation costs, and improve air quality in Abuja.