A delegation from JP Morgan, led by Dapo Olagunju, Head of West Africa, met with Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, at the ministry’s headquarters on Wednesday.

According to a post on the Ministry’s X (formerly Twitter) handle, the meeting focused on exploring investment opportunities, strengthening investor confidence, and assessing Nigeria’s economic trajectory under the current administration.

The delegation comprised major institutional investors with significant holdings in Nigeria’s Eurobonds and local securities.

Their visit was part of a broader fact-finding mission organized by JP Morgan to provide global investors with first-hand insights into Nigeria’s economic outlook, fiscal policies, and financial market stability.

During the discussions, Minister Wale Edun outlined Nigeria’s recent economic milestones, including the country’s successful Eurobond issuance, which was completed without a traditional roadshow—an achievement attributed to strong global investor confidence.

He emphasized President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s commitment to attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) through strategic international partnerships and policy-driven economic reforms.

Commitment to Market Reforms and Economic Stability

Minister Edun reaffirmed the government’s commitment to a market-driven economic model, highlighting ongoing policy measures aimed at enhancing macroeconomic stability. He noted that Nigeria has implemented significant fiscal and monetary reforms designed to improve investor confidence, ease capital flows, and foster economic growth.

He also pointed to recent developments in the energy sector, specifically new agreements with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), which are expected to expand electricity access to 400,000 Nigerians in the initial phase.

The Minister stressed that such initiatives demonstrate the government’s resolve to improve infrastructure, reduce power deficits, and create an enabling environment for investment.

Addressing concerns over inflation, Minister Edun assured investors that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is implementing orthodox monetary policies to curb inflationary pressures and stabilize the exchange rate. He further highlighted that the government is prioritizing agricultural production as a core strategy to address rising food prices and improve food security.

What you should know

The Minister previously hosted a JP Morgan delegation in October 2024, when he welcomed Mr. Jamie Dimon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JP Morgan, along with senior management staff, at the Finance Ministry headquarters. The meeting focused on strengthening the partnership between JP Morgan and the Federal Ministry of Finance.

During the discussions, Mr. Dimon and his team provided insights into JP Morgan’s ongoing activities in Nigeria and identified potential areas for further collaboration.

Several forecasts predict a more investor-friendly climate in the Nigerian economy by 2025.