The Federal Government will take steps to harmonise fiscal data across various government agencies in a bid to enhance economic stability and bolster investor confidence in Nigeria.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, announced this on Wednesday while chairing a high-level Fiscal Data Harmonisation Meeting, emphasising the importance of ensuring accurate, timely, and comprehensive economic data to boost investor confidence and stability.

The meeting, held in Abuja, was attended by key stakeholders, including the Honourable Minister of State for Finance, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite; the Accountant General of the Federation, Shamsedeen Babatunde Ogunjimi; and the Director General of the Budget Office, Mr Tanimu Yakubu, among other top government officials.

The discussions centred on addressing discrepancies in fiscal data across government institutions, which have negatively impacted Nigeria’s credit ratings and borrowing capacity.

Minister Edun emphasised the need for synergy between agencies such as the Budget Office, the Accountant General’s Office, and the Debt Management Office (DMO) to ensure consistency and reliability in fiscal reporting. He stated, “Delivering accurate and comprehensive fiscal data is critical to economic stability and investor confidence.”

Key Outcomes of the Meeting

The meeting yielded significant outcomes, including the establishment of a Fiscal Data Coordination Framework. This framework will comprise a main committee, a subcommittee, and technical teams dedicated to standardising fiscal reporting methodologies and economic assumptions.

The framework aims to eliminate inconsistencies in data reporting, improve transparency, and strengthen Nigeria’s economic outlook.

Minister Edun also highlighted the importance of leveraging technology to streamline data collection and reporting processes. He noted that adopting digital tools would enhance the accuracy and timeliness of fiscal data, enabling better decision-making and policy formulation.

Addressing Nigeria’s Economic Challenges

The harmonisation of fiscal data comes at a critical time for Nigeria, as the country faces mounting economic challenges, including rising debt levels, inflation, and foreign exchange volatility. Accurate fiscal data is essential for addressing these issues, as it provides a clear picture of the nation’s financial health and informs strategic interventions.

The Minister of State for Finance, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, echoed these sentiments, stating the need to have conflicting data from different agencies.

Implications for Investor Confidence and Credit Ratings

Nigeria’s fiscal data discrepancies have previously led to downgrades by international credit rating agencies, which have cited inconsistencies and lack of transparency as key concerns. These downgrades have increased the cost of borrowing for the country, further straining its finances.

The President Bola Tinubu administration has stated it remained committed to the continued creation of enabling laws and policies meant to retain and promote investment as well as engender prosperity for Nigerians.