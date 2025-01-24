In this episode of Drinks and Mics, the team dives into Nigeria’s key economic issues. They unpack the impact of Donald Trump’s presidency on U.S.-Nigeria relations, explore Nigeria’s BRICS membership and its trade potential, dissect telco tariff hikes, and analyse five-year GDP growth projections.

The conversation wraps up with insights into rebased inflation and its implications for Nigerians.

Catch all this and more on Drinks and Mics, your go-to show for expert analysis and engaging debates.

