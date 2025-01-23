President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday officially commissioned the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Barracks, a newly constructed residential complex for Nigerian Army personnel in Abuja.

The barracks was built by the Nigerian Army Special Projects and is designed to accommodate military officers and personnel across various ranks.

The facility includes 16 quarters for Major Generals, 34 for Brigadier Generals, 60 flats for Majors and Colonels, 60 for Lieutenants and Captains, 180 block flats for Senior Non-Commissioned Officers, and 264 flats for Corporals and lower ranks.

The announcement was made via an X post by Dada Olusegun, Special Adviser to the President on Social Media. The post featured video clips of President Tinubu cutting the ceremonial ribbon, joined by military and political leaders, offering a glimpse into the modern, expansive facilities of the barracks.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) Commissions the accommodation and facilities in the newly constructed Bola Ahmed Tinubu Barracks which includes 16 Major General Quarters, 34 Brigadier General Quarters, 60 Major – Colonel Flats, 60 Lieutenant – Captain Flats, 180 Senior Non-Commissioned Officers Block Flats, 264 Corporal and Below Flats,” Olusegun’s post read in part.

Beyond housing, the barracks boasts several state-of-the-art amenities. These include worship centres, sports facilities, a powerhouse, a well-designed road network, parking spaces, and both overhead and ground water tanks.

The video shared by Olusegun highlighted additional features such as mini-sized football pitches with audience seating, tarred and marked streets with functional drainage systems, green areas, and solar-powered streetlights. The buildings, painted uniformly, reflect the commitment to creating a conducive environment for the Nigerian Army personnel and their families.

The barracks is expected to enhance the welfare and operational readiness of military personnel stationed in Abuja. By providing modern housing and facilities, the government aims to boost morale and ensure a high standard of living for members of the armed forces.

What you should know

In a follow-up X post by the President’s Special Adviser on Social Media, President Tinubu is seen delivering his speech at the commissioning of the Nigerian Army Barracks in Abuja.

Excerpts from his speech include:

“While our FG is always ready to provide, what our troops need to fulfill their mandate is essential for winning battles, you are our heroes and we thank you. I commend our COAS for his foresight in developing the remarkable barracks for our courageous men and women.”

The Federal Government appears committed to expanding military infrastructure, with plans for additional barracks in the 2025 fiscal year.

Nairametrics’ review of the 2025 executive budget proposal reveals a total allocation of N1.46 trillion to the Nigerian Army, which includes N64.88 billion for the provision of military barracks.

The budget also earmarks N12.95 billion for the renovation of residential accommodations and other barracks facilities across the country through direct labour.