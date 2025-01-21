Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, a former External Affairs Minister has described Donald Trump’s inaugural address as “a rabble-rousing speech to a mob” rather than a statesmanlike presentation.

Speaking during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, Akinyemi expressed profound disappointment in the tone and content of Trump’s address, contrasting it with what he considers exemplary inaugural speeches.

Akinyemi served as Nigeria’s Minister of External Affairs from 1985 to 1987.

Reflecting on memorable inaugural speeches, Akinyemi contrasted Trump’s address with the iconic words of John F. Kennedy in 1961. “The first inaugural address that I ever heard in my life was John F. Kennedy’s inaugural address, which turned out to be the best so far. It energised me and gave me a vision of what the most powerful man in the world should stand for,” he remarked.

However, the tone shifted sharply as Akinyemi shared his reaction to Trump’s speech:

“And now, the worst inaugural address I will hear in my life is the one I heard today. This was not an inaugural address. This was more like a rabble-rousing address to a mob in the United States. There was nothing there for the rest of the world.”

According to the Professor of Political Science, the address failed to inspire hope or outline a constructive global vision for the next four years. He noted that the speech was instead laced with divisive rhetoric and threats, singling out Mexico as a particular target.

A Speech Without Global Appeal

Akinyemi emphasised the international implications of a U.S. president’s inaugural address, which traditionally serves to reassure allies, build partnerships, and project stability. Trump’s approach, he said, achieved the opposite.

“It was more of an address threatening different parts of the world rather than calling on the rest of the world to be a partner to the United States,” Akinyemi observed.

The former minister argued that such rhetoric could damage America’s global standing and strain international relations. He lamented the absence of a collaborative message that could have united the global community under U.S. leadership.

Akinyemi said, “the most specific thing was when he targeted Mexico. It was more of an address threatening different parts of the world. Rather than calling on the rest of the world to be a partner to the United States.”

What you should know

All living former US presidents attended the inauguration.

Trump’s return to the White House represents more than a political comeback; it reflects the enduring appeal of his brand of politics. With promises of bold reforms and a focus on restoring “American strength,” his second presidency is poised to redefine the nation’s trajectory.