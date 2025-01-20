The All-Share Index experienced positive price action on January 20, 2025, gaining 16.68 points to close the trading day at 102,370.36.

This reflects a slight uptick of 0.02% from Friday’s close of 102,353.68, as trading volume saw a remarkable increase.

The volume surged by 304%, rising from 327 million shares the day before to an impressive 1.3 billion shares.

Market capitalization remained steady at N62.8 trillion over 13,891 transactions, nearing the significant N63 trillion milestone.

Noteworthy individual performances included CAVERTON, WAPIC, and SCOA, which recorded substantial gains of 10.00%, 9.91%, and 9.68%, respectively.

In contrast, EUNISELL and JOHNHOLT emerged as the notable decliners, posting losses of 9.99% and 9.63%.

Overall, market activity reflected a modest increase, with WEMABANK and UNIVINSURE leading the trading charts as the most actively traded stocks, making significant contributions to the day’s overall turnover.

Market summary

Current ASI: 102,370.36 points

Previous ASI: 102,353.68 points

Day Change: +0.02%

Year-to-Date Performance: -0.54%

Volume Traded: 1.3 billion shares

Market Cap: N62.8 trillion

Top 5 gainers

CAVERTON: up 10.00% to N2.42

WAPIC: up 9.91% to N2.44

SCOA: up 9.68% to N2.72

UPDC: up 9.52% to N1.84

UNIVINSURE: up 9.52% to N0.69

Top 5 losers

EUNISELL: down 9.99% to N14.06

JOHNHOLT: down 9.63% to N9.20

NSLTECH: down 8.99% to N0.81

HONYFLOUR: down 7.58% to N9.15

PZ: down 6.00% to N23.50

Trading volume

The market witnessed an impressive surge in trading volume, increasing by 304% to reach 1.3 billion shares. Key highlights from the trading session include:

WEMABANK took the lead, trading an impressive 980 million shares.

UNIVINSURE closely followed, exchanging 31.3 million shares.

AIICO secured the third position with 22.1 million shares traded.

OANDO and ZENITHBANK contributed 19.8 million and 19.7 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of trading value, the session was dominated by:

WEMABANK, reporting transactions worth N9.8 billion.

OANDO followed with trades totaling N1.4 billion.

ZENITHBANK and ARADEL contributed N925.9 million and N865.2 million, respectively.

MTNN rounded out the day with N853.5 million in trade.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

In the SWOOT category:

OANDO and WAPCO gained 3.06% and 1.36%, respectively.

Conversely, ARADEL faced a slight decline of 1.44%.

For the FUGAZ group, which includes FBNH, UBA, GTCO, ACCESSCORP, and ZENITHBANK, performance was mixed:

FBNH and ACCESSCORP declined by 0.17% and 0.21%, respectively.

ZENITHBANK gained 0.43%.

Meanwhile, UBA and GTCO remained unchanged at 0.00%.

Market outlook

While today’s gains may appear modest, they suggest a potential correction and present an attractive entry point for investors following the previous retracement.

Anticipation is likely being built for the forthcoming Q4 earnings reports from large and mid-cap stocks, set for release in late January and early February, which are expected to elicit positive market reactions.