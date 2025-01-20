The Plateau Patriotic Front (PPF) has urged farmers in Plateau State to effectively maximize and gain from the $250,000 provided through the state government’s agricultural initiatives to enhance their livelihoods.

The National Coordinator of PPF, Mr. Mani Imman, made the appeal following the recent inauguration of 20 tractors and the disbursement of 250,000 dollars to support agricultural activities in 10 communities by Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau.

According to him, we are thrilled with the Plateau Government’s efforts in the agricultural sector, each step taken brings the state closer to self-sufficiency in food production.

“The introduction of these 20 tractors will ease the burden on farmers and encourage young people to make a living in the sector.

“We are particularly happy that these tractors are already in place, and we have trained individuals to operate them.

“This marks a departure from the past, where phantom tractors were promised to farmers but could not be used,” he said.

Caution against misuse of funds

Imman cautioned the farmers against using the gains, which are aimed at reducing poverty and increasing food production in the state, for marrying new spouses.

The coordinator commended the Mutfwang-led administration in Plateau for its intensified efforts to ensure sustainable food production in the state.

He highlighted the state government’s partnership with the World Bank through the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes Project (ACReSAL), which he said would significantly boost agricultural activities in the state.

Targeted beneficiaries

Imman urged the benefiting communities—Guratop, Kerang, Zamko, Ampang West, Dinting, Jimin, Kaler, Plateau Club/Bingham, Pishe, Yashi, and Wereh—to effectively utilize the 25,000-dollar loan.

He encouraged the communities to use the 25,000-dollar loan provided to each of them to empower themselves, create wealth, and reduce unemployment and poverty.

More Insights

During the ceremony, Mutfwang said the state is committed to ensuring that the funds and equipment are judiciously used to uplift our people.

He added that beyond implementing projects, the state focus is to also ensure that these investments lift the people out of poverty.

“The bottom line is to improve the standard of living of our people by reducing poverty.”

To the beneficiaries, Mutfwang cautioned he wants the farmers to team up together and be determined to make a success of this.

“This is not your share of the national cake. Don’t become the reason why another community will not make progress.”

Mutfwang emphasized that their success would enable the return of the funds for others to benefit, assuring that the administration would ensure transparency and accountability in managing the resources.