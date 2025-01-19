Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja to represent Nigeria at the 2025 Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) scheduled to take place in Davos, Switzerland.

In a statement issued by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications (Office of the Vice President), Shettima will engage in high-level discussions with global leaders, top business executives, and development partners to address pressing economic challenges and explore opportunities for collaboration.

Vice President Shettima’s schedule includes a series of critical engagements. Among these is a workshop organized by the African Development Bank (AfDB) in collaboration with the World Economic Forum, titled “Roadmap to Co-create Investment Opportunities for Africa’s Frontier Markets.”

This event, slated for the Congress Centre in Jakobshorn, aims to enhance capital flows into Africa’s frontier markets, scaling solutions that promote a prosperous and inclusive continent.

An important highlight of this session will be the announcement of the Humanitarian and Resilience Investing (HRI) Roadmap for Africa.

The roadmap seeks to mobilize investment in Africa’s frontier markets through strategic partnerships between public and private sector leaders.

In addition, the Vice President will co-chair a forum titled “Turning Digital Trade into a Catalyst for Growth in Africa,” scheduled at the Pischa Congress Centre.

This forum will focus on digital trade’s potential to accelerate economic growth and the role of the private sector in implementing the AfCFTA Digital Trade Protocol, which was adopted by African Union heads of state in January 2024.

VP Shettima will also participate as a panellist in a Stakeholder Dialogue entitled “Global Risks 2025.” This dialogue will delve into the findings of the Global Risks Report, which outlines an increasingly volatile global landscape characterized by geopolitical, technological, and environmental challenges. The session, set to take place at the Aspen 2 Congress Centre, will offer a platform for leaders to address strategies for mitigating these risks.

What you should know

Several heads of state are expected to attend the 2025 WEF.

Vice President Kashim Shettima will join several heads of state, government leaders, representatives of international organizations, and recipients of the WEF Annual Crystal Awards at a dinner.

This exclusive event, taking place in Kurpark Village, Eiger, will provide a platform for networking and fostering strategic collaborations.

Accompanying Vice President Shettima are top government officials, including the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, and the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Aisha Rimi.

Their participation reflects Nigeria’s strategic approach to leveraging the forum for fostering international partnerships and driving investment opportunities.

Nigeria’s participation at WEF 2025 signals a continued focus on attracting global investment, fostering sustainable development, and advancing digital and trade reforms in line with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The Vice President’s engagements at the forum will also amplify Nigeria’s vision for economic resilience, technological advancement, and inclusive growth.

VP Shettima is expected to return to Abuja at the conclusion of the forum.