Polysmart SPV Limited is raising up to N2 billion through the issuance of a Green Non-Interest Commercial Paper (NICP), targeting qualified institutional investors (QIIs).

The issuance is part of an environmentally responsible financing initiative, with the funds earmarked for the procurement of used plastic bottles, which will be recycled into food-grade rPET new plastic packaging materials.

This was announced by Marble Advisory Limited, the Lead Arranger of the transaction, in collaboration with AVA Capital Partners as Joint Arranger. The paper has been approved and listed by the FMDQ Securities Exchange and is currently available for subscription, opened on April 23, 2025, and closing on April 29, 2025.

What to Know

Polysmart SPV Limited is a Special Purpose Vehicle set up by Polysmart Packaging Limited, a leading player in Nigeria’s recycling and eco-packaging sector.

The Green Non-Interest CP offers investors two competitive return options:

• 180 days at 27.50%

• 270 days at 28.75%

The minimum subscription is ₦5 million, with additional subscriptions in multiples of ₦1,000.

The NICP has been rated A2 by DataPro, reflecting low to moderate risk.

TAJ Bank is acting as the Collecting & Paying Agent, Marble Capital Limited as the Shariah Adviser, and CardinalStone Trustees as the Trustees.

About Polysmart Packaging Limited

Polysmart Packaging Limited is an indigenous Nigerian company committed to sustainable development through plastic recycling and eco-friendly packaging solutions. The company plays a key role in environmental conservation and the circular economy.

About Marble Advisory Limited

Marble Advisory Limited is a prominent non-interest finance advisory firm offering expert services in ethical capital raising, structured finance, and Shari’ah-compliant investment solutions for corporates and institutions across Nigeria.