Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome, has alleged that the reported repatriation of $52.88 million proceeds from the forfeiture of assets linked to former Petroleum Resources Minister Diezani Alison-Madueke is an attempt to “tarnish her image” and reputation.

This was disclosed in Alison-Madueke’s right of reply, issued through Mike Ozekhome Chambers, her legal counsel.

Ozekhome, in a statement shared on Saturday, claimed that the recent attempt to link her to the civil forfeiture of the yacht Galactica the sale of which reportedly yielded $52.88 million repatriated to Nigeria from the United States is “a mischievous and cruel sport of tarnishing her image through a persistent cocktail of falsehoods and misinformation.”

Nairametrics previously reported that the Federal Government of Nigeria and the United States recently formalized an agreement for the repatriation of assets linked to Alison-Madueke and her associates.

The agreement was signed in Abuja by Nigeria’s Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, and U.S. Ambassador Richard Mills Jr.

Fagbemi emphasized that the agreement reflects Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to fighting corruption, stating:

“This event is not only a testament to the nation’s fight against corruption but also signifies the commitment of the U.S. to facilitate restitution and support integrity and accountability in governance.

“The signing ceremony affirms President Bola Tinubu’s resolve to build a Nigeria free from corruption and ensure that resources are devoted to the socio-economic development of our nation.”

The Attorney-General added that the $52.88 million will be allocated to developmental projects aimed at improving Nigeria’s socio-economic landscape.

He said $50 million will fund the Rural Electrification Project, aimed at increasing the reliability and availability of renewable energy.

The remaining $2.88 million will be granted to the International Institute for Justice (IIJ) to support the *Rule of Law and Counter-Terrorism Project.

Alison-Madueke Denies Involvement

Reacting to the development, Ozekhome stated that Diezani Alison-Madueke (DAM), the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, was never involved in the purchase, use, or sale of the yacht.

According to him, the Galactica was purchased by Kola Aluko, who used the vessel until it was forfeited to the U.S.

“The yacht Galactica was neither owned nor used by our client. DAM has never even set eyes on the yacht. Kola Aluko, an experienced businessman, had been in business well before DAM assumed office as Minister,” he said.

The lawyer argued that the only reason for linking DAM to the yacht was the alleged false narrative that the Strategic Alliance Agreements (SAAs) between Kola Aluko, Jide Omokore’s Atlantic Energy, and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) were corruptly awarded by her.

“DAM was not the GMD of the NNPC and could not have awarded the said contracts,” he added.

He further cited a Nigerian court judgment in Charge No. FHC/ABJ/CR/121/2016: Federal Republic of Nigeria vs Olajide Omokore & Others, which established that the SAAs between NNPC and Atlantic Energy were validly entered into and followed due process.

“The companies and their chairman were discharged and acquitted of all charges relating to obtaining the contracts or laundering proceeds from them,” Ozekhome stated.

He accused detractors of deliberately attaching Alison-Madueke’s name to the recovered yacht to tarnish her reputation.

Ozekhome noted that Alison-Madueke was charged in a UK court on October 2, 2023, after being under investigation for over eight years.

He urged stakeholders to ensure a fair hearing and allow the UK court to conclude proceedings without prejudice.

More Insights

The U.S. Department of Justice disclosed that the forfeited assets were part of an investigation by the Kleptocracy Asset Recovery Initiative, a unit targeting proceeds of foreign official corruption.

According to court documents, from 2011 to 2015, referenced by the US government, Nigerian businessmen Kolawole Akanni Aluko and Olajide Omokore allegedly paid bribes to Alison-Madueke, who used her influence to award lucrative oil contracts to their companies.

“Proceeds from the scheme, exceeding $100 million, were laundered through the U.S. and used to acquire assets, including luxury real estate in California and New York, as well as the Galactica Star, a 65-meter superyacht. These assets were forfeited as a result of corruption, bribery, money laundering, and other illegal acts,” the Justice Department said.

The department acknowledged Nigeria’s crucial assistance in the investigations, which included providing extensive evidentiary support.

Meanwhile, the former minister faces several pending cases in Nigeria.