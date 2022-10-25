An Abuja division of the Federal High Court yesterday ordered the final forfeiture of assets belonging to Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke, the country’s embattled former minister of petroleum resources.

Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon ordered the forfeiture of two properties and two luxury cars on Monday, following an application brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Nairametrics gathered that while the two properties are valued at $2.6 million and N380 million, the luxury cars are valued at N36 million.

What you should know

On September 27, 2021, the EFCC approached the court seeking an interim forfeiture of Mrs Madueke’s assets.

The anti-graft agency alleged that the assets were suspected proceeds of unlawful activities.

On November 29, 2021, the judge granted the interim forfeiture of the properties and ordered the EFCC to publish a notice in a national daily to enable any interested person(s) to show cause why the property should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government. The court then adjourned till January 22, 2022, for a report.

On April 6, 2022, the EFCC complied with the court’s order and published the forfeiture order in a national daily to enable anyone with interest to come forth and show cause.

However, no one came forth to contest ownership of the properties. Subsequently, the EFCC, in suit no FHC/ABJ/1122/2021 and FHC/ABJ/1123/2021 prayed to the court for the final forfeiture of the properties.

Consequently, the court, on Monday ordered the final forfeiture of the assets to the federal government of Nigeria.

Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke was the minister of petroleum resources under President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration. She has been embroiled in controversies and allegations of corruption since the end of the former President’s administration.