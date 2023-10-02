Former Minister of Petroleum Resources Diezani Alison-Madueke today appeared before a London court on charges concerning bribery during her time as minister, Reuters report.

These bribes reportedly took the form of cash, luxury goods, private jet flights, and the use of high-end properties in the United Kingdom.

Diezani Alison-Madueke served as Nigeria’s Minister for Petroleum Resources from 2010 to 2015 during the presidency of Goodluck Jonathan.

During her appearance at Westminster Magistrates Court, she provided her name, date of birth, and address.

Although she did not formally enter a plea, her attorney, Mark Bowen, informed the court that she would plead not guilty.

Allegations against Allison Madueke

Prosecutor Andy Young outlined allegations that she had accepted various benefits, both in cash and kind, from individuals seeking or already receiving lucrative oil contracts, collectively valued in the billions of dollars.

These benefits included a £100,000 ($121,620) cash delivery, payment of private school fees for her son, and the utilization and refurbishment of multiple luxurious properties in London and the English countryside.

Additional perks encompassed the use of a Range Rover vehicle, payment of chauffeur-driven car expenses, furniture purchases, and shopping at renowned London retailers such as Harrods and Vincenzo Caffarella, an establishment specializing in Italian decorative arts and antiques.

District Judge Michael Snow granted Alison-Madueke bail under certain conditions, including an overnight curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., the mandatory wearing of an electronic tag, and a £70,000 surety to be paid before leaving the court premises.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for October 30 at Southwark Crown Court, which handles serious criminal cases.

Significance of the case

This case marks the second instance of a prominent Nigerian politician facing prosecution in the United Kingdom in recent years, with James Ibori being the previous case.

Ibori, a former state governor, was convicted of fraud and money laundering in 2012, receiving a 13-year prison sentence.

Nigeria, as the leading oil producer in Africa, has struggled with systemic corruption within its political class, hindering development and preventing the equitable distribution of oil wealth.

History of Alison Madueke’s Prosecution

Alison-Madueke was arrested in London in 2015 shortly after stepping down from her ministerial position and was charged in August with six bribery offences.

She has been on police bail for the past eight years, residing in the upscale London neighbourhood of St John’s Wood.

The charges against her pertain exclusively to alleged events that took place in London.