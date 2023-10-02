The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Nasarawa State has invalidated Governor Abdullahi Sule’s election victory on Monday.

The three-man panel led by Justice Ezekiel Ajayi, while delivering the judgment via Zoom, said Emmanuel Ombudagu of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is the winner.

In a split decision, two justices sided with the PDP as the winner of the election, while one judge issued a dissenting view.

Ezekiel contended that the petitioner had convincingly established their case, leaving no room for reasonable doubt.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lafia, declared Abdullahi Sule the winner of the governorship election in Nasarawa State in March.

According to Professor Ishaya Tanko, the INEC returning officer, the APC candidate secured a total of 347,209 votes, surpassing his closest rival, David Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who received 283,016 votes.