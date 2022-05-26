The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has disclosed that the seized assets belonging to former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke would be disposed of and sold except for those being contested.

This was disclosed by the EFCC in a Twitter Spaces conversation titled “Recovered Assets: Where are the monies?” on Wednesday evening.

Nairametrics had reported that the Lagos division of the Court of Appeal affirmed the forfeiture of $40 million worth of jewellery belonging to the ex-minister to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

What the EFCC is saying

The anti-graft agency disclosed that in cases relating to the seizure of assets, especially in real estate the EFCC will dispose of it, as it will be in the interest of the FG to do so.

“The only assets that will not be disposed of are those currently being contested, especially her jewellery,” the EFCC said.

Reacting to the news of the arrest of former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, the EFCC stated that it always raids with a court order.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported earlier this year that Justice Bolaji Olajuwon of the federal high court Abuja had issued an order for the arrest of Diezani Alison-Madueke following an application by the EFCC requesting a warrant for her arrest,

EFCC said the warrant was necessary to enable the international police (INTERPOL) to bring back the defendant to answer for the charges preferred against her.

Farouk Abdullah, counsel to EFCC noted that the arrest warrant was part of the requirement by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation for the extradition.