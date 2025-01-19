The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has urged the Nigerian government to intensify efforts to increase food production and lower food prices in the country.

Dr. Adesina stated this during the inauguration of a soybean plant and refinery at the Called Servant to Service (CSS) Global Integrated Farms in Gora, Karu Local Government Area, Nasarawa State.

He expressed concern over the rising cost of food and the hunger crisis in Nigeria, emphasizing the need for bold policies and programs to support local farmers and agribusinesses.

“Accelerated efforts are needed to expand food production, lower the prices of food commodities, eliminate food import dependency and support local farmers to feed Nigeria,” he said.

He highlighted the disparity in rice prices, comparing the current price of over N100,000 per bag to the N8,000 it cost during his tenure as Minister of Agriculture under President Goodluck Jonathan.

“Nigeria should have bold programmes and policy support for its farmers. It should also provide incentives for agribusinesses to support agricultural value chains, from food production to processing, value addition, packaging, and market supply,” Adesina stated.

CSS Farms’ contribution to food production

Dr. Adesina commended CSS Farms for its role in enhancing food production and agribusiness development in Nigeria, particularly among the youth.

The soybean plant and refinery, capable of producing 10,000 litres of soybean oil daily, was described as a significant milestone in Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

He noted that the refinery would help reduce Nigeria’s dependence on crude soybean oil imports, valued at $62.2 million.

Empowering agropreneurs

Prof. John Okpara, the founder of CSS Farms, revealed plans to establish an agriculture university to empower students to set up agro-related businesses.

He also recounted the divine inspiration behind the establishment of the farm, which began six years ago with one hectare of land and has since expanded to 1,750 hectares with over 1,450 workers.

“In this farm, we produce 3,000 crates of eggs daily. Today, we are going to commission something new. I also produce a lot of soya beans,” Okpara said.

He explained the farm’s integrated approach, which processes soybeans into various products, including soybean meal, cake, oil, and sludge. The sludge is used to produce soap, while the soybean cake and meal are used in animal feed production.

What you should know

The United Nations (U.N) projects an increase of 7 million hungry people in Nigeria by August 2025.

Nigeria is facing one of its most severe hunger crises, with an estimated 33 million people expected to experience food insecurity in 2025, a sharp rise from the previous year.

The crisis is primarily driven by economic hardship, including high inflation, soaring food prices, and rising transportation costs.

Nairametrics reported that between 2020 and 2024, at least 1,356 farmers were killed, with the majority of the fatalities occurring in Northern Nigeria. This ongoing insecurity has significantly impacted farming communities, exacerbating the country’s food insecurity crisis.

In the Northern region, which is responsible for much of Nigeria’s agricultural produce, between July 2023 and June 2024, the North experienced more than ten times the number of kidnapping victims compared to the South

Additionally, bandits operating in rural areas have imposed illegal levies on farmers, collecting N139 million in 2024 alone. Between 2020 and 2023, they demanded a total of N224 million in farm levies, making it increasingly difficult for farmers to access their land.