A new report by S.B Morgan intelligence reveals that a minimum of 1,356 farmers have been killed mainly in the Northern part of the country between 2020 and 2024.

The report detailed the impact of the ongoing #EndBadGovernance protest and the reasons for the severity of the protests in many northern states which include heightened insecurity levels affecting many farming communities and increase in the spate of hunger.

According to the report, between July 2023 and June 2024, the North experienced significantly more kidnappings, with over ten times the number of victims compared to the South.

It explained that as the region is responsible for supplying the country’s agricultural needs, its farmers have faced multiple taxation imposed by bandit warlords operating in rural areas.

The report states, “In early 2024, SBM found that no less than N139 million was paid as farm levies (including planting and harvesting) to bandits who demanded at least N224 million across the North between 2020 and 2023.”

“In the same period leading up to June 2024, at least 1,356 farmers were killed across the country, with most of the killings occurring in the North. These illegal tolls have made it difficult for farmers to access their farms and added to the mounting food insecurity exacerbated by factors such as an unstable currency.”

Furthermore, the report states that insecurity is the second most important issue facing farmers in the country after poor road infrastructure and it has affected ‘dining table’ of Nigerians which has worsen the overall security situation of the country.

Implication of protesters waving Russian flags in the North

Also, the report contained commentaries on the Russian flags that emerged in protest grounds mainly in the Northern state of Kano reminiscing sentiments of military coups that have become popular in recent times across West Africa with neighbouring Niger Republic the latest casualty.

However, it noted that while the top echelon of the military may be undisposed to toppling the current democratic government, it did not rule out the prevalence of such sentiment among junior officers in the military.

What you should know

The report mirrors a similar report earlier in the year which stated that farmers in the North pay as much as N100,000 to access their farms and harvest. The severe insecurity in North-west Nigeria, a key food-producing region, has far-reaching effects on the economy. It results in increased food prices, a shortfall in food supply, and discourages further investment in agricultural ventures.

Recently, Nigerians have been grappling with a food security crisis, with food inflation reaching 40.87% as of June 2024. With a significant portion of the population living below the poverty line and stagnant wages, hunger has become widespread. Protests and attacks on food trucks and warehouses have become more common, particularly in the north leading up to the current food crisis.