Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has announced the commencement of the 2024/2025 Ebonyi State Scholarship Programme, sending 745 students to pursue advanced degrees in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

The announcement was made via his official X account, where he expressed his pride and commitment to the state’s educational development.

Governor Nwifuru expressed pride in launching the 2024/2025 Ebonyi State Scholarship Programme, which supports 745 students pursuing advanced degrees locally and internationally

“Yesterday, with great joy and pride, we flagged off our historic initiative, the 2024/2025 Ebonyi State Scholarship programme, marking it with the departure of 204 Ebonyians to the United Kingdom and 541 other Ebonyians in various other Universities in Nigeria for their Masters and Doctorate degree programs,” he stated.

He emphasized that the scholarship program represents a significant investment in the state’s future, prioritizing human capital development

“This celebration is not just an investment in education, but an investment in the future of our State and no infrastructure can be bigger than this. It is an event that demonstrates our commitment to human capital development which occupies centre stage in our Government,” he said.

A message to the scholars

The Governor urged the beneficiaries to maximize their opportunities while studying abroad and within Nigeria.

“I urge you, our scholars, to immerse yourselves fully in your studies, embrace the cultures you encounter, and build networks that will be invaluable to your growth,” he advised.

However, he reminded the scholars of their responsibility to contribute to the state upon completing their studies.

“But remember, your ultimate mission lies here at home. Upon completing your studies. For emphasis, we expect you to return to our State and channel your expertise into sectors that need your innovation, creativity, and leadership,” he stated.

What you should know

Governor Francis Nwifuru presented a 2025 budget proposal of N396.59 billion to the state House of Assembly, prioritizing education and health.

The “Budget of Economic and Social Development” allocates N70.14 billion to education, the highest sectoral allocation, followed by N39.01 billion for health.

Nwifuru emphasized the administration’s focus on industrialization, economic growth, and improved living standards, highlighting reforms in basic and secondary education curricula with a focus on technology and science.

He also noted the recruitment of teachers skilled in technology and entrepreneurial education as part of the state’s commitment to fostering economic self-reliance.

Additionally, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu proposed a 2025 federal budget allocating N3.5 trillion to the education sector. Of this, N826.90 billion is set aside for infrastructure development, including support for Universal Basic Education (UBEC) and the creation of nine new higher educational institutions.

The Federal Government is negotiating a $500 million loan from the World Bank to enhance basic education, with a focus on improving learning outcomes and addressing the issue of out-of-school children.

The total cost of this initiative, estimated at $554 million, will be supplemented by a $54 million grant from the Global Partnership for Education (GPE).