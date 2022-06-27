The Ebonyi State Government has announced that it is reaching out to David Ukpo’s family, the donor allegedly hired for Sen. Ike Ekweremmadu’s ill daughter.

This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Uchenna Orji made the disclosure in a statement on Sunday, according to NAN.

They also urged the UK government to act progressively and meticulously while critically looking at the intention of the detained family.

What they are saying

The Commissioner said the state is reaching out to the family of the individual contacted by Sen. Ike Ekweremmadu (PDP-Enugu West) to donate his kidney to the senator’s ailing daughter.

He added that “Ukpo’s information to the metropolitan authority of the United Kingdom orchestrated the criminal charge incidented against Ekweremmadu and his wife.

“The state government is following the turn of events and twists which followed the medical intention of the former Deputy Senate President, over the health condition of his daughter, Sonia.

“These circumstances led to the detention of the senator and his wife in the United Kingdom (UK).

“We urge the UK government to act progressively and meticulously while critically looking at the intention of the detained family.

The Ebonyi state government also asked that the couple be given the benefit of the doubt, urging the public, especially those with shades of opinions and surges of anxiety, to remain calm.

“We hope that the truth and nothing but it shall guide the outcome of the matter,” they said.

What you should know

Former Nigerian deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife were arrested in the United Kingdom for an alleged organ harvesting offence.

According to a statement by the Metropolitan police, the couple were arrested following an investigation by the force’s specialist crime team after they were alerted of potential offences under modern slavery legislation in May 2022.

The statement reads “Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55 (10.9.66) of Nigeria is charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

“Ike Ekweremadu, 60 (12.05.62) of Nigeria is charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

“They have both been remanded in custody and will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court later today.”