Former Nigerian deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife have been arrested in the United Kingdom for an alleged organ harvesting offence.

The couple, Beatrice Nwanneka Eweremadu, 55, and Ike Ekweremadu, 60, are currently remanded in the custody of the Metropolitan Police.

The identity of the duo fits the description of the former deputy senate president and wife.

The Metropolitan police noted that they will appear before the Uxbridge magistrates court later today for arraignment.

According to a statement by the Metropolitan police, the couple were arrested following an investigation by the force’s specialist crime team after they were alerted of potential offences under modern slavery legislation in May 2022.

The statement reads “Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55 (10.9.66) of Nigeria is charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

“Ike Ekweremadu, 60 (12.05.62) of Nigeria is charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

“They have both been remanded in custody and will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court later today.”

“A child has been safeguarded and we are working closely with partners on continued support. “As criminal proceedings are now under way we will not be providing further details.”

More details after their arraignment