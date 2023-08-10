The members of the South-East Governor Forum, comprising the five governors of the southeastern states met at the Governor House, Enugu, on Thursday to discuss issues besetting the region.

This meeting marked the first time Alex Otti (Abia), Professor Chukwuma Soludo (Anambra), Senator Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Dr Peter Mbah (Enugu) and Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi) have gathered since May 29, 2023, when new governors were inaugurated into office.

The issues to be deliberated in the meeting include the Monday sit-at-home which has negatively affected the socio-political and economic activities of the Southeast region.

The release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, who has been in the custody of the Department of State Services for two years, was another major topic on the agenda of the meeting.

More details on the meeting of the five Southeast governors would come later on.