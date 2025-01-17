The Federal Government has issued a directive to dismantle speed bumps across major roads in Nigeria in a bid to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion.

This move was announced by the Minister of Works, David Umahi, during a two-day retreat for Federal Ministry of Works Highway Engineers and Managerial Staff in Abuja, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

Umahi emphasized that many speed bumps were poorly designed and placed haphazardly, contributing to accidents and unnecessary delays. He recalled a personal experience traveling on a federal route, where a journey that should have taken an hour stretched to three hours due to frequent speed bumps.

According to Umahi, while speed bumps have their place in ensuring road safety, they must be strategically located and meet approved technical designs.

“I came through one of the federal routes and for a journey that is supposed to last like one hour within that stretch, it lasted like three hours because every 20 metres you will see a bump.

“Although there is nothing wrong with speed bumps in certain designated locations. But there is an approved technical design for bumps.

“There are also allowable locations for bumps and that is what we want to do. So the National Assembly has directed that these speed bumps should be dismantled,” Umahi stated.

The minister’s directive responds to National Assembly concerns about improperly installed speed bumps, many of which are too high, damaging vehicles and undermining road safety.

More insight

The NAN report highlighted that Umahi emphasized future speed bumps must meet technical standards be placed in safe locations, and feature proper warning signs.

He stated that any speed bump construction would require applications for location approval through the Permanent Secretary and the minister, ensuring compliance with technical requirements. Additionally, there must be a minimum safe distance of 100 meters and clear warnings for motorists.

Umahi reiterated the government’s commitment to improving road infrastructure as part of its broader economic development agenda, aimed at fostering growth and enhancing the quality of life for Nigerians.

Bello Goronyo, the Minister of State for Works, commended the government’s infrastructure efforts, stressing that improved roads are key to economic prosperity. He urged engineers to incorporate modern technologies to address Nigeria’s road challenges.

Olufunso Adebiyi, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works, addressed road safety, citing Federal Road Safety Corps data showing that less than 10% of accidents are due to poor road conditions. He noted that most accidents result from reckless or drunk driving and non-compliance with road regulations, urging engineers to factor these issues into their work.