President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appealed to global investors to partner with Nigeria in funding its green energy initiatives and sustainable development projects.

Speaking on the second day of the 2025 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), Tinubu highlighted Nigeria’s pioneering role in green project financing and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fostering an enabling environment for businesses.

“Nigeria became the first country in Africa to initiate funding of green projects through Sovereign Green Bond proceeds, the third issuance of which is in progress. We urge investors to partner with us in this regard. Our administration remains committed to providing an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in Nigeria,” Tinubu said in a statement signed by his Special Adviser for Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Wednesday.

Delivering a speech titled “From Climate Imperatives into Economic Prosperity: Bridging Africa with the Global Energy Future,” President Tinubu noted the importance of leveraging partnerships with global leaders and deploying cutting-edge technologies to tackle environmental challenges.

“By partnering with global leaders and harnessing the power of technology, we are finding new and innovative ways to address our environmental challenges. We have arable agricultural lands for advanced technological farming, including a bright future for Artificial Intelligence,” he noted, emphasizing the vast potential for growth and investment in Nigeria’s green energy sector.

Tinubu pointed to the nation’s abundance of arable agricultural land and the opportunities for advanced technological farming, including the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), to revolutionize the agricultural sector.

Nigeria’s Green Leadership

President Tinubu reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to addressing climate change through actionable policies, including its Sovereign Green Bond initiative. Launched as Africa’s first sovereign-backed program for financing green projects, the initiative demonstrates the country’s leadership in sustainable finance.

Nigeria embarked on its green finance journey in 2017 with the launch of its first-ever Sovereign Green Bond, making it the first African country to issue such bonds. The initiative aimed to raise approximately 10 billion Naira (about 28 million USD) to fund environmentally sustainable projects.

The third issuance of the bond is already in progress, aiming to fund a wide range of projects, including renewable energy development, waste management systems, and energy-efficient infrastructure.

President Tinubu expressed gratitude to the President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for hosting the event and facilitating crucial discussions on global sustainability.