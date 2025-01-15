The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has granted licence to the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to register inmates in the 256 Custodial centres across the country for National Identity Numbers, (NIN).

The Acting Controller General, Mr Sylvester Nwakuche disclosed this when he paid a visit to the Director General of NIMC, Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote on Tuesday in Abuja.

Nwakuche said that the licence to carry out the registration of inmates for NIN would eliminate the exclusion of inmates from the country’s National Development plans.

He said that it would also ensure their safety and security and facilitate their smooth recapture in times of jailbreaks.

The visit to NIMC

The NCoS boss added that the visit to the headquarters of NIMC was in search of collaboration that would enable the Service carry out its mandate seamlessly following ongoing reforms of the Correctional Service system.

“There are lots of socio-economic developments within the Correctional Service systems.

“This had led to a number of inmates obtaining University degrees, Masters Degrees and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in various fields.

“Such inmates should not be excluded from the national development plans of the country as they should be integrated into the society to become useful for their families and the country,” he said.

Nwakuche said that inside the Correctional centres were those awaiting trials whose innocence and otherwise had to be decided by the Courts.

He, however, argued that in times of National planning, census and other critical national development issues, such inmates should not be disallowed from participating.

NIN critical to national development

The NIMC DG, Coker-Odusote, who granted the licence said that NIN had become critical and essential to the country’s national development plans.

Coker-Odusote stressed that NIMC had gone far with the private sector, especially the banks and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as all bank accounts were now linked with the NIN.

She said that the eight points agenda of President Bola Tinubu were also anchored on the Country’s digital identity or National identity Number.

“For instance, NIN was tied to student loans to eradicate duplicity and prevent ghost beneficiaries.

“We will give you the license and support to ensure you carry out the mandate of the service effectively,” she affirmed.

She expressed delight in the partnership with the NCoS, adding that the commission had already entered into partnership with the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and other agencies.

This, she said, was crucial in order to facilitate the smooth delivery of their constitutional mandates.

What you should know

Nigeria is currently building a national database of all its citizens through the issuance of the NIN.

While the exercise started years ago had gone through several hiccups, including lack of funding, international support such as the World Bank’s Identity for Development (ID4D) project is now accelerating the enrolment of Nigerians.

As of October last year, the NIMC said NIN had been issued to 115 million Nigerians and legal residents.

The granting of licence to register inmates will further boost the number and bring on board more Nigerians that would have been excluded from the database.