The Lagos State government said it vaccinated 3,595,461 children against measles and 20,366,405 residents against yellow fever in 2024.

The figures were disclosed on Tuesday by Dr. Abimbola Bowale, the Supervising Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Primary Healthcare Board, during a briefing on the outcomes of the November supplemental immunization activities and the polio outbreak response as part of the 2024 measles and yellow fever mass vaccination campaign.

While celebrating the success of the vaccination campaign, Bowale said that the ‘campaign was a testament to the unwavering commitment of our dedicated healthcare workers, the invaluable support of our partners, and the active participation of the good people of Lagos State.’

The State government commenced the year 2024 Measles and Yellow Fever Integrated vaccination campaign on the 19th of October 2024.

Campaign objectives and impact

Bowale explained that the campaign aimed to address gaps in immunization coverage and curbing the spread of vaccine-preventable diseases in Lagos.

“This comprehensive campaign targeted measles, yellow fever, and Human Papillomavirus (HPV), prioritizing high-risk populations and leveraging innovative strategies to maximize impact. By focusing on both urban and remote communities, the campaign sought to achieve herd immunity, reduce disease transmission, and strengthen routine immunization systems, “he said.

Commitment to vaccine-preventable disease eradication

Bowale said that the state government is committed to safeguarding the lives of Lagos residents by ensuring the state remains free from the burden of all vaccine-preventable diseases.

He said from January 18 to 22 this year, the state government will begin Polio Outbreak Response in all 20 local governments and 37 local council development areas to maintain the country’s polio-free status.

“During these periods, vaccination teams will be required to visit residential homes, schools, churches, mosques, gated estates, and all public places where eligible children will be found.

If we become complacent, the entire country is vulnerable to reinfection by the wild poliovirus, especially with a recent outbreak of wild polio-virus type 1 in Malawi and Mozambique.

Therefore, every state must maintain its zero WPV status and halt the transmission of circulating variant polio-virus type 2 (cVPV2) by conducting high-quality campaigns and improving routine immunization coverage to ensure high population immunity as a deterrent against any reinfection of the wild poliovirus,” Bowale said.

Stakeholders’ contributions

In her remarks, the Special Adviser on Health, Dr. Kemi Ogunyemi, thanked all relevant stakeholders and partners working with the state government in the health sector, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), and community-based organizations for their support in making the campaign a success.

She noted that several lives were touched through the exercise.