The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) is set to introduce advanced technology to major custodial centres across the country to enhance security and prevent incidents such as escapes, riots, and attacks.

This was disclosed by the Acting Controller General of the NCoS, Sylvester Nwakuche, during his inaugural meeting with senior officers of the service in Abuja on Monday.

Nwakuche revealed that the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has assured the service of his commitment to providing technological support.

He emphasized the critical importance of security in custodial centres, warning that any lapses in security due to indolence would attract severe consequences.

“The minister has assured us that aside from the provision of human and physical security, the deployment of technology to most of our major Custodial Centres will be a top priority,” Nwakuche stated.

Addressing past security breaches

Reflecting on recent challenges, Nwakuche acknowledged the security breaches that have plagued the service, including external attacks on facilities that led to inmate escapes.

“As you are aware, the Service has, in recent times, been in the eye of the storm. This is due to challenging circumstances that have tended to cast doubt on its integrity,” he said.

“It is apposite to state, that external attacks on our facilities resulted in the escape of some inmates in the recent past, and these resulted in the unfortunate security challenges faced by the country at the time.

“Also, other malfeasance that compromised the sanctity of the Service are however inexcusable and must never be tolerated,” he said.

Security as a national priority

Nwakuche aligned the service’s security objectives with President Bola Tinubu’s eight priority areas, highlighting the second priority: strengthening national security for peace and prosperity.

“The focus here is towards creating an environment of peace and prosperity for every citizen, whether free or incarcerated. By this, the country is safeguarded, and a sense of security is promoted,” he explained.

He stressed that keeping inmates in secured custody is a core mandate of the NCoS. He also encouraged officers to embody resilience in addressing the challenges faced by the service.

What you should know

A heavy downpour on April 24, 2024, caused extensive damage to the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Suleja, Niger State, leading to the escape of over 100 inmates.