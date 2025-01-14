The Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) edged slightly lower on January 13, shedding 83.81 points to close at 105,367.25, a 0.08% dip from the previous day’s 105,451.06.

Despite the minor decline, the index maintained its position well above the 105,000-threshold.

Market activity also saw a modest decrease, with total trading volume slipping by 1.07% to 505 million shares, down from 511 million recorded in the prior session.

Meanwhile, market capitalization dipped slightly to N64.2 trillion, holding firm above the N64 trillion benchmark across 14,259 transactions.

The session featured standout performances among gainers, with CAP and NEIMETH advancing by 10.00% and 9.96%, respectively.

Conversely, LASACO led the laggards, falling by 10.00%, followed by NNFM, which declined by 9.99%.

Market participation remained moderate, with TANTALIZER and UNIVINSURE emerging as the most actively traded stocks, significantly driving the day’s turnover.

Market summary

Current ASI: 105,367.25 points

Previous ASI: 105,451.06 points

Day Change: -0.08%

Year-to-Date Performance: +2.37%

Volume Traded: 505 million shares

Market Cap: N64.2 trillion

Top 5 gainers

CAP: up 10.00% to N41.80

NEIMETH: up 9.96% to N2.87

LIVESTOCK: up 9.90% to N5.55

NSLTECH: up 9.88% to N0.89

INTENEGINS: up 8.33% to N2.21

Top 5 losers

LASACO: down 10.00% to N3.24

NNFM: down 9.96% to N41.00

ACADEMY: down 9.85% to N2.93

ABCTRANS: down 9.76% to N1.11

RTBRISCOE: down 9.73% to N2.32

Trading volume

The market saw a slight dip in trading activity, with volume declining by 1.07% to 505 million shares. Despite this, trading remained robust, led by notable performances:

TANTALIZER dominated with a remarkable 48 million shares traded.

UNIVINSURE followed closely with 31.2 million shares.

AIICO secured third place, recording 30 million shares.

CHAMS saw 29.6 million shares change hands.

GTCO rounded out the top five with 24.3 million shares, highlighting an active session despite the overall index’s decline.

Trading value

On the value front, GTCO led the market with transactions worth N1.4 billion, underscoring strong investor confidence.

ARADEL followed, recording an impressive N1.1 billion in trades.

BETAGLAS and UBA contributed N474.4 million and N431 million, respectively.

ZENITHBANK added N415.2 million, reflecting sustained investor interest in key stocks.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

SWOOT category

OANDO stood out, gaining 2.48%.

FUGAZ stocks

The FUGAZ group, comprising FBNH, UBA, GTCO, ACCESSCORP, and ZENITHBANK, delivered mixed performances:

FBNH, UBA, and ACCESSCORP shed 5.63%, 0.58%, and 0.20%, respectively.

GTCO ended flat at 0.00%.

ZENITHBANK closed on a positive note, gaining 1.85%.

Market outlook

Despite the session’s slight decline, the All-Share Index remains resilient above the 105,000-point mark. With building momentum in mid- and large-cap stocks, the index appears poised to challenge the 106,000-point level in the near term.