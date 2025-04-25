On 24th April 2025, the Nigerian All-Share Index concluded the trading day on a positive note, climbing by 769.01 points to settle at 106,074.26.

This increase reflects a 0.73% gain from the previous day’s closing figure of 105,305.25, surpassing the 106,000 threshold and achieving four consecutive days of positive trading.

However, despite this uptick in the index, market volume experienced a decline, falling to 328 million shares from 744 million shares traded the day before.

Market capitalization aligned with the bullish trend, rising to N66.6 trillion, up from N66.1 trillion the previous day.

The market saw five notable advancers: IKEJAHOTEL, CADBURY, NESTLE, ETERNA, and WAPCO, each achieving a 10% increase.

Conversely, JOHNHOLT and HMCALL closed in the red, with losses of 10.00% and 9.96%, respectively.

In terms of trading activity, ACCESSCORP and FIDELITYBK led the day, exchanging the highest number of shares.

Market summary

Current ASI: 106,074.26

Previous ASI: 105,305.25

Day Change: +0.73%

Year-to-Date Performance: +3.02%

Volume Traded: 328 million shares

Market Cap: N66.6 trillion

Top 5 gainers

IKEJAHOTEL: Up 10.00% to N11.00

CADBURY: Up 10.00% to N24.20

NESTLE: Up 10.00% to N1,100.00

ETERNA: Up 10.00% to N36.30

WAPCO: Up 10.00% to N79.20

Top 5 losers

JOHNHOLT: Down 10.00% to N6.30

HMCALL: Down 9.96% to N4.70

MULTIVERSE: Down 9.83% to N7.80

GUINEAINS: Down 8.57% to N0.64

AUSTINLAZ: Down 6.19% to N1.97

Trading volume

Despite the rise in the market index, trading volume experienced a decline, falling to 328 million shares compared to 744 million shares traded the previous day.

ACCESSCORP led trading activity with a substantial 48.5 million shares exchanged, closely followed by FIDELITYBK, which recorded 40.3 million shares.

GTCO also showed strong engagement, with 17.1 million shares changing hands.

Additionally, CHAMS and ZENITHBANK contributed significantly to the volume, trading 13.7 million and 12.3 million shares, respectively.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

Within the SWOOTS category, WAPCO surged by 10%, while MTNN recorded a gain of 2.51%. However, NB faced a decline of 4.52%.

In the FUGAZ sector, ZENITHBANK increased by 0.89%, ACCESSCORP rose by 0.84%, and GTCO saw a modest gain of 0.16%.

Conversely, UBA and FIRSTHOLD experienced losses of 2.27% and 0.6%, respectively.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index has continued its recovery, recently crossing the 106,000-mark — a sign that bullish momentum may be building and further gains could lie ahead.

The anticipated rebound in large- and mid-cap stocks is expected to play a crucial role in sustaining the index’s stability in the coming weeks.