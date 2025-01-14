The U.S. and Nigerian governments have signed a $2,095,000 grant to assess the feasibility of deploying at least 90,000 kilometers of new fiber optic backbone infrastructure across Nigeria.

This announcement was made during the inaugural U.S.-Nigeria Technology Dialogue held in Washington, D.C., on January 10, 2025.

The event was led by Deputy Secretary Kurt Campbell, who hosted a senior Nigerian delegation headed by the Honorable Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani.

The dialogue serves as a platform for both countries to address key opportunities and challenges in the digital transformation landscape.

“The United States and Nigeria signed a new $2,095,000 grant to assess the viability of the deployment of at least 90,000 km of new fiber optic backbone infrastructure across Nigeria,” the statement read.

The grant is funded by the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) and aligns with Nigeria’s National Broadband Plan 2020-2025.

The goal is to increase Nigeria’s broadband penetration from 42.27% to 70%, with the aim of ensuring that at least 90% of Nigeria’s population has access to affordable and reliable broadband coverage.

Deputy Secretary Campbell emphasized the significance of this partnership, stating that the project would help improve digital infrastructure and connectivity, which are essential for the country’s economic growth.

He also noted that this initiative will support Nigeria’s broader goals of digital skills development and talent cultivation.

More insights

During the dialogue, the U.S. and Nigerian delegations explored several critical topics aimed at strengthening both countries’ digital economies.

They focused on enhancing the resilience and security of essential services and facilities, promoting digital trade, e-commerce, and innovation-driven economic growth, and developing a skilled workforce to meet the demands of the digital age.

The dialogue also emphasized expanding the AI partnership, focusing on capacity building, infrastructure, and rights-respecting governance approaches, alongside promoting information integrity in the digital ecosystem.

Following the dialogue, the delegations participated in a roundtable discussion hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Over 25 U.S. and Nigerian companies from sectors such as AI, telecommunications, digital infrastructure, fintech, and cybersecurity took part.

The discussions highlighted opportunities for public-private sector collaboration to foster innovation and digital talent development through U.S.-Nigeria commercial partnerships.

A second panel explored the role of critical infrastructure in advancing AI, focusing on how essential infrastructure and governance frameworks can drive the deployment of emerging technologies for inclusive growth.

Additionally, both governments agreed to hold a virtual expert exchange on AI-enabled biotechnology, focusing on how AI and biotechnology can address global health and food security challenges, with particular emphasis on sub-Saharan Africa.