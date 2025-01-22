The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy (FMCIDE), has signed a $10 million Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the West Indian Ocean Cable Company (WIOCC).

The agreement aims to connect about three million Nigerian homes with a hyperscale open-access digital platform for internet service providers (ISPs) through advanced fibre and colocation facilities.

The MoU was signed on Wednesday in Abuja at an event between the WIOCC Group and FMCIDE, attended by Nairametrics.

As disclosed during the event, WIOCC Group will invest in Nigeria’s digital infrastructure, deploying fibre and colocation facilities to improve broadband quality and accessibility.

The company also plans to partner with ISPs to connect more homes and businesses.

The partnership includes WIOCC providing digital infrastructure training and supporting job creation for Nigerian youth.

FG cannot limit Nigerians to just mobile connectivity

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, said the development is timely given the recent hike in telecommunications service tariffs, which he described as a “very difficult decision for the government.”

He emphasised that the Federal Government is clear about the role of internet connectivity in societal development, noting that achieving President Bola Tinubu’s vision of a $1 trillion economy would require robust connectivity infrastructure.

“Our intention is not to create a situation where the cost of providing these interconnectivity services continues to rise. There are more than one way to achieve meaningful connectivity,” he said.

Dr. Tijani highlighted the importance of diversifying connectivity options beyond mobile networks, saying, “You cannot limit people to just their mobile. We have to ensure that we encourage investment in different parts of the value chain or supply chain to get connectivity to people. One of those areas that Nigerians have not truly benefited from is fibre to the home.”

He expressed optimism that the connectivity landscape will expand to include fibre to offices, government institutions, schools, and hospitals, describing the partnership as a significant step toward achieving these goals.

While noting that the MoU is not an exclusive agreement with WIOCC, Dr. Tijani said the Federal Government would work with sub-national governments to ensure that innovative interconnectivity services are delivered to Nigerians.

“This collaboration with WIOCC Group represents a significant step forward in our commitment to ensuring that Nigerians have access to reliable and high-quality telecommunications services.

“We are committed to building a resilient digital infrastructure that fosters innovation, inclusion, and economic growth. Working with the private sector to deliver last-mile connectivity to homes and businesses, amongst other key benefits, is essential to achieving this vision, and we are excited about the opportunities this collaboration creates for empowering communities across Nigeria,” he said.

More insights

Commenting on the partnership, WIOCC Group’s Chief Business Development Officer, Darren Bedford, said the MoU underscores the company’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s digital transformation.

“We’ve set an initial target of three million homes. Currently, we are making an initial investment of $10 million. This will grow over time as we raise and invest more capital into Nigeria,” he told the press.

He noted that the company aims to create a robust digital ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders and drives sustainable economic growth.