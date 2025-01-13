Lagos State lawmakers have reportedly impeached the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, over allegations of gross misconduct and abuse of office.

According to AIT, the impeachment occurred on Monday, with Mojisola Miranda, representing Apapa I State Constituency, immediately elected as the new Speaker.

Obasa, who was first elected Speaker in 2015, was accused of financial misappropriation by a self-proclaimed anti-corruption group.

Developments

The development follows several allegations made by the Lagos State Anti-Corruption Coalition against the Speaker.

The group alleged that the Assembly, under Obasa’s leadership, spent a staggering N17 billion on constructing the lawmakers’ building gate.

It also claimed that the House spent N200 million on its recently organised 22nd Thanksgiving service for staff.

Reconvening on Monday, the lawmakers reportedly impeached the Speaker, citing allegations of abuse of office and gross financial misconduct.

What You Should Know

Prior to the impeachment, Eromosele Ebhomele, Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, dismissed the allegations as baseless and absurd.

“It is so funny. How much is the allocation of the Assembly in a whole year that we would decide to spend N17 billion on a gate? They even claimed that we expended N200 million on a thanksgiving service that did not hold,” Ebhomele stated.

“We are aware that as we approach the 2027 elections, such allegations will arise. I think some people are scared, and I don’t know why.

“This House has not embarked on any such project. We are not that reckless. We had our thanksgiving last Friday, and dignitaries from various parts of the state attended,” he added.

The House, through its spokesperson, Hon. Stephen Ogundipe, also addressed the allegations, emphasizing that the Assembly operates with integrity, transparency, and accountability.

Ogundipe stated, “The Lagos State House of Assembly does not have any such funds. The Assembly does not embark on constituency projects. Instead, once every year, the House holds stakeholders’ meetings simultaneously across the state, where constituents share their expectations and make requests for the betterment of the state.”

He further clarified that the lawmakers were not aware of or involved in any financial misappropriation.

Ogundipe advised the anti-corruption group to conduct thorough investigations before maligning an institution of repute under the guise of politics.