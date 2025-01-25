The Lagos State House of Assembly has pledged its unwavering support for the new Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, amidst recent objections by impeached Speaker Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Assembly’s spokesperson, Hon. Ogundipe Stephen Olukayode, on Saturday.

Olukayode clarified that over two-thirds of the members of the Lagos State House of Assembly support the decision taken on 13th January, when Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa was impeached and replaced.

He added: “We shall defend our positions to the letter” and emphasized that members “are solidly united behind the new Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda.”

The statement comes in response to recent comments by Obasa, who disagreed with his removal, claiming that due procedures were contravened by those who impeached him.

No Need to Heat Up Lagos Polity

Olukayode stressed that as elected representatives of the people of Lagos, lawmakers and stakeholders owe residents good governance and harmonious relationships with other arms of government.

He described the position being canvassed by the former Speaker, Rt. Hon. Obasa, regarding the speakership as unwarranted and allegedly unparliamentary.

“The position of the House remains the same, and nothing has changed.

“The majority of members elected Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker for the 10th Assembly, and we also, at the said plenary, took a majority decision to remove him and stand by the new Speaker. So, nothing has changed.

“All members were elected from their various constituencies across the state, and we all have the inalienable rights under the necessary statutory orders to remove our principal officers, including the Speaker,” he stated.

He urged Obasa to adopt a peaceful and harmonious approach, as followed by others, adding that “the current intransigent posture will heat up the polity and will not augur well.”

“Peace is what we want in Lagos and peace we will achieve,” he added.

He further stressed that any attempt to destabilize the polity would be resisted by the majority of distinguished members who unanimously elected Rt. Hon. Meranda.

