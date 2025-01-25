The impeached Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has refuted claims by Lagos State lawmakers who reportedly impeached him over allegations of gross misconduct and abuse of office.

Speaking to Lagos residents on Saturday, Obasa insisted he remains the Speaker of the Assembly until due process is followed for his removal.

Nairametrics earlier reported that Obasa’s impeachment took place two weeks ago, with Mojisola Miranda, representing Apapa I State Constituency, immediately elected as the new Speaker.

Obasa, who was first elected Speaker in 2015, was accused of financial misappropriation by a self-proclaimed anti-corruption group.

What led to the impeachment

The impeachment follows several allegations made by the Lagos State Anti-Corruption Coalition against the Speaker.

The group alleged that the Assembly, under Obasa’s leadership, spent a staggering N17 billion on constructing the lawmakers’ building gate.

It also claimed that the House spent N200 million on its recently organised 22nd Thanksgiving service for staff.

Reconvening on Monday, the lawmakers reportedly impeached the Speaker, citing allegations of abuse of office and gross financial misconduct.

Obasa Reacts

Reacting on Saturday, Obasa dismissed the allegation of spending N17 billion to construct a gate at the Assembly complex as “ridiculous and untrue.”

He told relevant stakeholders that his position as Speaker remains intact pending compliance with due process.

“The speakership is not Obasa’s title. It is like a general; when you go to war, you may come back, or you may not. So, I am not disturbed, perturbed, or worried about the purported removal.

“However, things must be done properly.

“I am not afraid of being removed. I have been a member of the House for almost 22 years and a Speaker for almost 10 years, and I think I have contributed my quota.

“But why did they have to break the chamber and use a fake mace to carry out the removal?

“If they say they don’t want me anymore, it is fine, but let them follow due procedure.

“My status in the House is that I strongly believe I remain the Speaker of the Assembly until the right procedure for my removal is followed,” he said.

Obasa also accused the Lagos State Commissioner of Police of leading officers to invade the State Assembly on the day of his removal, alleging that over 200 policemen also invaded his private residence in Agege.

More insights

Prior to the impeachment, Eromosele Ebhomele, Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, dismissed the group’s allegations as baseless and absurd.

The House, through its spokesperson, Hon. Stephen Ogundipe, also addressed the allegations, emphasizing that the Assembly operates with integrity, transparency, and accountability.

Ogundipe stated, “The Lagos State House of Assembly does not have any such funds. The Assembly does not embark on constituency projects. Instead, once every year, the House holds stakeholders’ meetings simultaneously across the state, where constituents share their expectations and make requests for the betterment of the state.”

He further clarified that the lawmakers were not aware of or involved in any financial misappropriation.

Ogundipe advised the anti-corruption group to conduct thorough investigations before maligning an institution of repute under the guise of politics.

Meanwhile, after Miranda’s elevation as Speaker, she paid a courtesy visit to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, highlighting her plans to achieve a “Greater Lagos” through inclusive, just, and collaborative legislation.