The Federal Government has allocated a total of N2,493,138,248,477 to regional development commissions in the proposed 2025 budget.

The Bola Tinubu-led Federal Executive Council (FEC) established the Ministry of Regional Development in October 2024 to oversee all regional development commissions, including the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), North-West Development Commission, South-West Development Commission, and North-East Development Commission.

This move resulted in the scrapping of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, which was created by then-President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua on September 10, 2008.

Budget Breakdown

The allocations to the regional development commissions are as follows:

Highlights of the Allocations

NDDC tops the chart: The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) received the largest share, N776.5 billion, reflecting the Federal Government's continued focus on addressing the environmental, social, and economic challenges of the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) received the largest share, N776.5 billion, reflecting the Federal Government’s continued focus on addressing the environmental, social, and economic challenges of the oil-rich Niger Delta region. North-West and South-West follow closely: The North-West Development Commission (N585.9 billion) and South-West Development Commission (N498.4 billion) ranked second and third, respectively. These allocations aim to support key infrastructure projects, security initiatives, and economic empowerment programs.

The South-East Development Commission received N341.3 billion, while the North-East Development Commission was allocated N291 billion. Both regions, recovering from distinct security and developmental challenges, will benefit from targeted interventions in rebuilding critical infrastructure and fostering economic resilience.

What you should know

The North-Central, comprising six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), remains the only geo-political zone without a dedicated regional development commission. This omission has fueled heated discussions on social media, with many Nigerians calling for equity in federal allocations.

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, criticized the Federal Government for omitting a non-existent North Central Development Commission (NCDC) from the 2025 budget proposal.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Obi stated that the omission undermines the need for balanced development and peace in the country.

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), established in 2000, was the first of its kind, created to address developmental challenges in the oil-producing region. The North-East Development Commission (NEDC) followed in 2017, with a mandate to rebuild areas ravaged by insurgency.

In December 2024, President Bola Tinubu presented a N49.7 trillion budget proposal for 2025 before a joint session of the National Assembly.