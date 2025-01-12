The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 338,000 bottles of codeine-based syrup, with an estimated street value of over N1.19 billion, during a joint operation at the Port Harcourt Ports Complex in Onne, Rivers State.

This was disclosed in a statement by Femi Babafemi, Director, Media & Advocacy NDLEA Headquarters, Abuja.

The illicit consignments, totaling 338,200 bottles, were discovered in two containers that had been watch-listed by the NDLEA following processed intelligence.

“A total of Three Hundred and Thirty-Eight Thousand Two Hundred (338,200) bottles of codeine-based syrup worth more than One Billion One Hundred and Ninety Million One Hundred and Sixty-Eight Thousand Two Hundred Naira (N1,190,168,200.00) in street value, were intercepted in two containers watch-listed by the Agency following processed intelligence,” the statement read.

Seizure of 2,217.6 kg of skunk in FCT

Among the most notable was the interception of a 40ft trailer carrying 2,217.6 kilograms of skunk, a cannabis strain, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. The operation also resulted in the arrest of a key suspect and the seizure of several vehicles.

The drugs were being distributed into six vehicles at an abandoned fuel station for onward transportation to several northern states.

The operation led to the seizure of not only the illicit consignment but also the trailer and six vehicles, including a Toyota Van, Toyota Camry, Toyota Sienna bus, JAC 4-wheel-drive Hilux truck, Toyota Corolla, and a Vento Passat car.

The trailer had been loaded with the drugs in Uzebba, Owan Local Council area of Edo State. The suspect arrested in connection with the operation is 42-year-old Isaac Monday Desmond.

Cocaine, opioid and cannabis seizures

In a separate raid in the FCT, two individuals, Anthony Nnamdi (42) and Abba Ali (27), were apprehended in Nyanya with 1.398 kilograms of cocaine and a precursor substance used in preparing crack cocaine.

In Lagos, officers from the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation (DOGI) intercepted 20 wraps of cocaine weighing 330 grams. The drugs were concealed within face cream containers in a shipment bound for Australia.

In Kano, NDLEA operatives raided Gadar Tamburawa, Zaria Road, on January 9, 2025, and arrested 23-year-old Habibu Ya’u. The raid led to the recovery of 45 blocks of cannabis weighing 24.2 kilograms and 40,800 pills of opioids, including tramadol.

Arrest of traditional chief priest

The traditional chief priest of the Igunuko shrine in Lekki, Lagos, Bariu Aliu, was arrested after being on the run for over three months. Aliu, also known as Malo, was wanted in connection with the recovery of 2,760 kilograms of skunk at his shrine in October 2024.

What you should know

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) had also seized 1,960 kilograms of cannabis and arrested six foreign nationals at Eleko Beach, Lekki, Lagos.

Nairametrics reported that Nigeria is among the cannabis-heavy nations, following global trends in the use of illicit substances. Cannabis remains the most prevalent drug in Nigeria, with widespread usage across the country.

This trend, highlighted by World of Statistics through their X handle, highlights the growing challenges faced by governments in controlling drug use and its societal impacts on public health.

In Africa, both South Africa and Nigeria are notable for their high prevalence of cannabis use

Globally, cannabis is the most commonly used illicit drug, with many countries, including Argentina, Australia, and Belgium, also experiencing high rates of cannabis use.

Nations like Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, and Iran continue to struggle with opium and heroin use, while methamphetamine consumption is prevalent in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea.