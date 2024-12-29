The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized 1,960 kilograms of cannabis and arrested six foreign nationals at Eleko Beach, Lekki, Lagos.

In a pre-dawn operation conducted at 2:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve, operatives of the NDLEA’s Marine Command seized two boats loaded with Ghanaian Loud, a potent strain of cannabis, smuggled in from Ghana.

According to the agency’s director of media and advocacy, Femi Babafemi, the operation led to the arrest of six foreign nationals involved in the trafficking.

Among them were two Ghanaians, Godsway John (38) and Freedom Kelvin (33), and four Beninese nationals: Chegoun Hounsou (23), Gadabor Nyameto (47), Adantg Sasa (34), and Ayao Kayivi (21).

Paris-bound businessman arrested in Abuja airport

Babafemi further said that in a separate operation, the agency also arrested a 48-year-old businessman, Orizu Ifeanyi Arthur while attempting to board an Air France flight 844 from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA Abuja to Paris, France for ingesting 74 wraps of heroin and cocaine.

According to him, Orizu was arrested at the boarding gate of the Abuja airport on Sunday 22nd December 2024 during the outward clearance of passengers on Air France.

“When he was pulled aside for a body scan, he turned down the request claiming his medical condition won’t allow him.

“He was thereafter taken into custody for excretion observation during which he excreted a total of 74 wraps of the Class A drugs over a period of seven days.

“In his statement, Orizu claimed he owns a shop at Balogun market, Lagos Island where he sells school and travelling bags, adding that he was promised 3,000 Euros upon successful delivery of the consignment in Paris. He left his base in Lagos for the Abuja airport to connect his Air France flight to Paris, hoping to escape detection,” Babafemi explained.

Other arrests and seizures

In Katsina, Babafemi stated the arrest of two suspects in connection with cannabis trafficking. On Christmas day 25th December, 35-year-old Ibrahim Shaibu was arrested in possession of 40 album-size parcels of compressed cannabis sativa weighing 35kg at Central Motor Park, Katsina.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, December 28, 47-year-old Umar Ahmed, was nabbed along Zaria-Malumfashi road, Katsina with 27 parcels of same psychoactive substance weighing 13.5kg.

He further stated that in Edo state, 21-year-old Kosisochukwu Ozigbo was arrested at new Lagos road Benin City, when the area was raided on Monday 23rd December by NDLEA operatives.

“Recovered from the suspect include: 32,490 pills of tramadol 225mg, 200mg, and 100mg; 936 bottles of codeine-based syrup and various quantities of other opioids,” Babafemi added.

Advocacy and awareness campaigns

Beyond enforcement, NDLEA Commands across the country intensified their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaigns. Sensitization programs were conducted in schools, markets, and communities, with notable efforts in Lagos and Adamawa states.

NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), commended the officers for their outstanding performance and urged them to sustain their efforts in 2024 by intensifying actions against drug barons while advancing WADA campaigns.