Nigeria is among the cannabis-heavy nations, following global trends in the use of illicit substances.

This trend, shared by World of Statistics through their X handle, highlights the growing challenges governments face in controlling drug use and its societal impacts on public health.

Worldwide, cannabis remains the most prevalent drug in many countries, reflecting shifting patterns of consumption and regulation. Countries like Argentina, Australia, and Belgium, among others, have cannabis as their most widespread drug.

Meanwhile, nations like Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, and Iran continue to grapple with opium and heroin use, while methamphetamine consumption is prevalent in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea.

In Africa, South Africa 🇿🇦 and Nigeria 🇳🇬 are notable for their high prevalence of cannabis use.

Nigeria’s cannabis challenge

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Nigeria has consistently emphasized the dangers of cannabis use, noting that it has the highest consumption rate among illicit drugs in the country, with over ten million Nigerians reportedly using it.

Global overview of drug prevalence

Cannabis is the most prevalent drug in 24 countries, while heroin and opium dominate in 7 countries. Methamphetamine leads in 5 countries, benzodiazepines are most common in 3 countries, opioids rank highest in 1 country, and cocaine is most prevalent in 1 country.

Strengthening law enforcement and international cooperation

Meanwhile, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has always had a role in regulating and combating drug-related issues on a global scale. The organization collaborates with member states, international organizations, and civil society to address drug trafficking, consumption, and the consequences of drug abuse.

UNODC also has been working to strengthen law enforcement agencies and border control measures in countries, while improving cooperation between nations to disrupt cross-border drug trade networks.

Here is a list of 44 countries, grouped by their most prevalent drug type:

Cannabis:

🇦🇷 Argentina

🇦🇺 Australia

🇧🇪 Belgium

🇨🇦 Canada

🇨🇱 Chile

🇫🇷 France

🇩🇪 Germany

🇮🇩 Indonesia

🇮🇪 Ireland

🇮🇱 Israel

🇮🇹 Italy

🇱🇧 Lebanon

🇲🇽 Mexico

🇳🇬 Nigeria

🇳🇴 Norway

🇵🇰 Pakistan

🇵🇭 Philippines

🇵🇱 Poland

🇿🇦 South Africa

🇪🇸 Spain

🇸🇪 Sweden

🇹🇷 Turkey

🇺🇸 USA

🇬🇧 UK

Heroin, Opium:

🇦🇫 Afghanistan

🇦🇿 Azerbaijan

🇭🇷 Croatia

🇭🇰 Hong Kong

🇮🇳 India

🇹🇯 Tajikistan

🇻🇳 Vietnam

Methamphetamine:

🇨🇳 China

🇯🇵 Japan

🇲🇾 Malaysia

🇲🇳 Mongolia

🇰🇷 South Korea

Benzodiazepines:

🇨🇿 Czechia

🇳🇱 Netherlands

🇻🇪 Venezuela

Opioids:

🇺🇦 Ukraine

Cocaine:

🇹🇹 Trinidad and Tobago

Opium:

🇧🇾 Belarus

🇮🇷 Iran

🇹🇲 Turkmenistan